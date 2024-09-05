‘Today’ Show’s Jill Martin & Husband Erik Brooks Divorcing After 2 Years

NBC Today contributor Jill Martin and husband Erik Brooks have broken up after less than two years of marriage.

According to People, a source revealed that the pair “are quietly divorcing” just two years after tying the knot on September 10, 2022. The separation comes just a little over a year since Martin shared her diagnosis of breast cancer in July 2023.

A spokesperson for Martin reportedly told Page Six that they filed for divorce at the beginning of August and “are nearly done with the process” already. The spokesperson added that “because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment.”

Martin and Brooks met on a dating app and first got engaged in 2019. However, their relationship hit a bump in the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on Today together in March 2020, Martin opened up about the stresses of maintaining a relationship in lockdown. “Erik and I have never spent so much concentrated time together, we’ve been here basically alone for three weeks 24/7…and like many couples we’ve had a couple of blow ups….I’d would say they were kind of major blow ups, it was kind of tough…These are unprecedented times,” she revealed.

The pandemic ultimately forced them apart, and they eventually decided to call off the engagement and end the relationship.

At the time, Martin said, “Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both.”

However, after 18 months apart, Martin called Brooks up, and they were soon back together and engaged again by the fall of 2021. They got married in September 2022 in front of friends and family at the New York Public Library.

With the marriage now over, a source told People that “Jill is focused on getting healthy and making a difference. She’s launching a new initiative on Today October 1 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And she’s starting a new business this month.”

Martin, who underwent a double mastectomy in 2023, opened up about her cancer treatment in a personal essay last August, where she said she was determined “to fight.”

“I used to jump out of bed every day to begin work, but now every day is a choice,” she wrote. “Do I feel like staying under the covers and crying? Yes. Every day. But I did that when I first started recovery … and little by little, like today, I am choosing to get up. I am choosing to fight. And I am choosing to use my strength and platform to do my best to crush cancer.”