What To Know Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones shared several fun moments together while filming Today With Jenna & Sheinelle in Jamaica.

Jones detailed having to cut Bush Hager out of her dress the night before they filmed the first of their two Jamaica shows.

Fans reacted to the hilarious on-air conversation via social media.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones‘ girls trip in Jamaica got off to a hilarious start.

“We’ve squeezed so much into, I think, 24 hours already,” Jones noted on the Thursday, March 26, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. Bush Hager added, “We’ve learned a lot about each other. I’ll tell you a little something I’ve learned about Miss Sheinelle Jones.”

Bush Hager shared that she and Jones had gone rafting with two of their colleagues the day before. “This is how Sheinelle is, which, I didn’t know this little, mischievous part of her,” the host detailed, noting she was sitting on one edge of the raft. “She would do things like this — she would see us bouncing, about to fall off, and she would go like this: look over at us, [give a thumbs up,] and then look at the person [driving the boat] and go, ‘Faster! Faster!’”

Jones defended her actions, quipping, “I’m like, if you’re gonna come to Jamaica, you gotta do it big!”

Later that night, the show’s crew enjoyed a dance party on the beach. “We were on the dance floor, a.k.a. the sand, and we were all dancing away. And I put my phone down. I’m like, ‘We’re in Jamaica. Everybody’s good. The kids are good. I’m good.’ Phones go down. I’m present,” Jones recalled. “Little do I know, Jenna was blowing up my phone because she was stuck in her dress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle (@jennasheinelle)

Bush Hager, for her part, stated, “Do y’all know what it feels like to be stuck in an outfit? I was pouring sweat. I was panicking. I’m like, ‘SOS!’ Finally, I call [Sheinelle], she picks up. She’s like, ‘We’re still at the party!’ I’m like, ‘Sheinelle, I need you to get here with the scissors ASAP.’”

Jones proceeded to leave the dance party and cut Bush Hager out of her dress. “I took her my scissors, and out on the streets — some of y’all may have seen this…” Bush Hager began before a member of the audience noted that they witnessed the funny moment. “She cut me out of my dress.”

Luckily, the wardrobe malfunction was not an indicator of how the rest of their trip played out. “We’re gonna have an amazing girls trip, and I’m gonna be a good friend!” Jones exclaimed.

Fans reacted to the hilarious story on the show’s Instagram page. “Everyone needs a friend like that when your in trouble they will come help you like I have,” one person wrote underneath a clip of the on-air conversation. Another added, “So funny. Very cool. 😎 🤣🤣🤣🤣. True friend.”

Someone else shared, “Real friends cut you out of all kinds of situations 😂😂😂😂.” A different person joked, “REAL Jamaican experience 🤣.”

Friday’s episode of Jenna & Friends, also set in Jamaica, was prerecorded. Jenna Bush Hager appeared live in Today‘s Studio 1A on Friday after seemingly traveling home after filming on Thursday.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10am, NBC