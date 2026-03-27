‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Gets Spinoff Show of Her Own

What To Know Dylan Dreyer announced she’s launching her own Today podcast series, titled The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer.

The show, which debuts next month, will feature Dreyer having candid conversations about parenting with experts and fellow parents.

Dreyer’s new project comes shortly after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, with whom she shares her three sons.

Dylan Dreyer is stepping outside of Today‘s Studio 1A for a brand-new project.

Dreyer joined the NBC morning show in 2012 as a weather anchor on Weekend Today. Seven years later, she began co-hosting the show’s third hour alongside Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, the latter of whom stepped away from the hour earlier this year to become Jenna Bush Hager‘s permanent fourth hour of Today co-host. Dreyer departed Weekend Today in 2022 and continues to co-host the third hour of Today and fill in for Roker and other colleagues as needed.

Off the small screen, Dreyer also co-hosts the Sirius XM Today radio show Off the Rails with Roker and Jones. She also previously co-hosted the radio series Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.

Dreyer is adding another project to her already impressive resume. She took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 26, to announce that she will host Today‘s latest podcast series, titled The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer.

“So excited,” read a sticker Dreyer featured in the post. She also shared that the podcast will debut on Thursday, April 2.

The podcast’s description reads, “You know her as TODAY‘s candid third hour host. But Dylan Dreyer is also a mom of 3 boys in New York City, trying to figure out the big stuff: how to raise kind, confident, resilient kids and keep her sanity along the way. And like every parent, sometimes she needs…HELP!”

The description continues, “On The Parent Chat, Dylan calls in reinforcements – from parenting experts with big advice to fellow working moms that can help all parents feel less alone. Because parenting doesn’t come with a manual, but it can come with a group chat.”

In the podcast’s trailer, Dreyer states, “I’ve learned a lot in my years as a parent, mostly that I don’t have it all figured out yet. And I’m not the only one. … Each week, I sit down with someone new for honest conversations and real-world advice about parenting.”

Dreyer shares her three young sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty — with Fichera, whom she wed in 2012. Back in July 2025, Dreyer revealed via Instagram that she and Fichera had separated a few months prior.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she wrote at the time. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.” (Earlier this month, People confirmed that Dreyer officially filed for divorce from Fichera on March 10.)

The Parent Chat joins Today‘s large lineup of podcasts led by the show’s hosts, including Roker’s Cooking Up a Storm, Bush Hager’s Open Book With Jenna, and Hoda Kotb‘s Making Space.

Melvin launched his first-ever Today podcast, Glass Half Full, earlier this month. “Every morning, we get to interview really fascinating people from all walks of life under the bright lights of Studio 1A,” he said of the show on the March 10 episode of Today. “But for this podcast, we went for a change of scenery for conversations, conversations that are longer, more relaxed, and often pretty surprising.”

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