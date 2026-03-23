‘Paradise’: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson & More Unpack New Season 2 Twists (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
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The title of Paradise‘s penultimate Season 2 episode, “The Final Countdown,” is more than fitting as viewers race towards more answers surrounding the latest mysteries in this chapter of Dan Fogelman‘s post-apocalyptic drama led by Sterling K. Brown. Fair warning that there are spoilers for Paradise Season 2 Episode 7 ahead!

As viewers see in the episode’s opening moments, Xavier (Brown) finally reunites with his long-lost wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), and things take an explosive turn. After so much build-up, Brown tells TV Insider, “I hope [the reunion] is satisfying for the audience… it’s the reason that propelled him out of the bunker in the first place. You don’t know if she’s alive, if she’s not, if she’s been taken, etcetera.”

“To see these two people come together, I hope people feel relief and joy that my man found his woman and his woman found her man,” Brown continues joyfully.

Julianne Nicholson in 'Paradise' Season 2

Disney / Ser Baffo

Meanwhile, the concept of what viewers know about the world of Paradise continues to shift as more layers surrounding Sinatra’s (Julianne Nicholson) true motivations are uncovered. During a conversation with newcomer Link (Thomas Doherty), Sinatra is taken aback when she learns his real name is Dylan, just like her son’s, and that their birthdays match.

Despite believing her boy Dylan has been dead for years, the ongoing Alex mystery and project lead us to wonder if Link is somehow connected to the Dylan that once belonged to Sinatra. As for what viewers can read into that, Nicholson tells us, “I think this season it goes so much deeper in understanding that the world is so much bigger than what we understand it to be on the day-to-day and the idea of quantum physics and different timelines happening at the same time, and people coming into our lives at different times.”

'Paradise': Ryan Michelle Bathé Breaks Down Her Onscreen Dynamic With Jane
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'Paradise': Ryan Michelle Bathé Breaks Down Her Onscreen Dynamic With Jane

As Nicholson puts it, “When you think you’re deep, go deeper.”

Meanwhile, one of Season 2’s biggest threats, Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom), is left bleeding out in Gabriel’s (Sarah Shahi) shower after a scuffle with a knife. In the video above, the women discuss sharing the pivotal scene as guest star and podcast host Ryan Michelle Bathé teases more about the Alex mystery.

Watch the full video, and let us know your thoughts on the latest episode of Paradise in the comments section below.

Paradise, Season 2, Mondays, Hulu

Paradise (2025) key art
Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown

James Marsden

James Marsden

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Krys Marshall

Krys Marshall

Charlie Evans

Charlie Evans

Rafael Cabrera

Rafael Cabrera

Richard Robichaux

Richard Robichaux

Darin Toonder

Darin Toonder

Eddie Diaz

Jon Beavers

Jon Beavers

Laith Wallschleger

Laith Wallschleger

Cassidy Freeman

Cassidy Freeman

Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence

Michelle Meredith

Michelle Meredith

Michael Hogan

Angela Lin

Jonathan Tanigaki

Jonathan Tanigaki

Kate Godfrey

Kate Godfrey

Miguel Najera

Patrick Cavanaugh

Ian Merrigan

Aliyah Mastin

Aliyah Mastin

Percy Daggs

Percy Daggs

Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins

Gerald McRaney

Gerald McRaney

Danielle Hoetmer

Christopher Sanders

David Aaron Baker

Karina Noelle Castillo

Joe Holt

Chet Grissom

Liz Benoit

Alexandra Fatovich

Mike Ostroski

Matt Kaminsky

Walter Belenky

Alvin Cowan

Betsy Zajko

Annie Karstens

Paul Syre

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Michael Petrone

Katharine Lee McEwan

Christine Heneise

Reasha Honaker

Brigid Marshall

Esther Pidal

Ali Hanson

Beau McConnell

Andrew Miller

Maria Arroyo

Kayla Njeri

Arlo Sarinas

John Beavers

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Paradise (2025)

Julianne Nicholson

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sarah Shahi

Sterling K. Brown




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