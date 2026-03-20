The push-and-pull dynamic between Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and trained killer Irene Vaggan (Franka Potente) continues in the latest look at Dark Winds Season 4 as the pair share a heated exchange over the phone in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek clip.

In anticipation of Episode 6’s arrival, we’re giving fans their latest glimpse at Leaphorn’s ongoing investigation in Los Angeles, which sees him collaborating with the FBI to ambush the show’s newest antagonist. As seen in the clip above, Leaphorn is sweeping Vaggan’s van for clues, among which are some photos.

“These were developed recently,” Leaphorn says as he sits in Vaggan’s van, handing over a stack of images to Special Agent Toby Shaw (Luke Barnett).

“You think that’s where she’s headed next?” Shaw wonders.

“I don’t know,” Leaphorn admits. “She’s surveilling it for a reason. Maybe it’s connected to Gorman.” He’s referencing the ongoing case into locating Leroy Gorman, who is related to runaway Navajo teen Billie Tsosie (Isabel Deroy-Olson).

In the middle of the conversation, though, a nearby telephone rings from its booth, calling out to the investigators. When one of the FBI agents picks it up, they direct the call to Leaphorn, who finds Vaggan on the other end. “I’ve got your van,” he says before asking, “Where are you?”

“I’ve tried to honor your ways. I washed the old man’s hair. I spared the young girl. I’ve done everything your stories taught me, to try and keep the balance,” Vaggan responds.

“Balance?” Leaphorn questions, before pointing out, “You’ve murdered innocent people.”

But in Vaggan’s eyes, he’s the one to blame. “You’re the one who caused this chaos,” she spits back. “I told you to leave it alone… You didn’t listen, and so now, another man had to die because of you. You made me do it.”

Will Leaphorn and the FBI be able to track down Vaggan before she kills another? Stay tuned to find out, and watch the full first-look clip above.

Dark Winds, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+