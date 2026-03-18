Netflix is gearing up for a new star-studded limited drama series in The Altruists, which tells the story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

Along with unveiling details about the true-story drama, Netflix has shared full casting news, revealed the creative teams behind the project, and so much more. Scroll down for a closer look at The Altruists ahead of the show’s arrival and stay tuned for additional details as the premiere approaches.

When will The Altruists premiere?

There is currently no premiere date for The Altruists, which is set to unfold over the course of an eight-episode run exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned, as it seems the series was already filmed.

Who stars in The Altruists?

Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle are leading the series as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, they’ll be joined by fellow series regulars Alex Lawther, Matt Rife, Madison Hu, Karan Soni, Eugene Young, and Naomi Okada. It was unveiled that recurring cast members include Heated Rivalry breakout Hudson Williams, Jennifer Grey, Terry Chen, Elizabeth Adams, Hannah Galway, William Maphother, Paul Reiser, Robin Weigert, Maddie Hasson, and Marianna Phung.

What is The Altruists about?

As mentioned above, The Altruists is inspired by the true story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, hypersmart and ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system. But that was before they were accused of stealing $8 billion, becoming Gen Z’s version of Bonnie and Clyde. The project is co-showrun by Graham Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt.

“For nearly three years now, Sam and Caroline’s story has been my daily obsession,” Moore told Netflix’s Tudum. “I’m so grateful to my friends at Netflix and Higher Ground for loving this story not only as much as I do, but in the same way that I do. And we can’t wait to show all of you why.”

Who is making The Altruists?

The Altruists is executive produced by Moore, Hoyt, director James Ponsoldt, Vinnie Malhotra, Jessie Dicovitsky, Scoop Wasserstein, Tonia Davis, Lauren Morelli, and Julia Garner. The series is inspired by New York Magazine reporting.

The Altruists, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix