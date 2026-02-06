Stranger Things may have ended its run earlier this year, but Netflix is far from done with the TV universe as it gears up for the arrival of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated spinoff.

Along with unveiling a closer look at the characters in their animated form, Netflix has revealed who will voice the characters and shared a premiere date for the forthcoming project. Below, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details ahead of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 arrival. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates leading up to the premiere.

When does Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 premiere?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will premiere on Thursday, April 23, making way for all-new episodes featuring the characters fans know and love.

Does Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 have a trailer?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has an official teaser, with a trailer surely looming on the horizon. As viewers will notice in the exciting first-look, the series brings Hawkins, Indiana, to vivid life in the missing chapter from their story. Watch it here:

What is Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 about?

Set in the winter of 1985 between Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things proper, Tales From ’85 sees snow blanket Hawkins and the horrors of the Upside Down that are finally fading. Our heroes, Eleven, Mike Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, have settled back into their normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quaint days. Meanwhile, beneath the ice, something terrifying is stirring. Is it from the Upside Down, Hawkins Lab, or somewhere else? They’ll have to solve the mystery and save Hawkins in this untold chapter from the Stranger Things universe.

What has been said about Stranger Things: Tales From ’85?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85‘s showrunner and executive producer Eric Robles shared with Netflix’s Tudum, “We get to spend time with these kids in a way that you did not have time to in the flagship series. We were able to freeze time and really go on these never-before-told adventures with them in this timeline.”

“We want the audience to feel that these kids are in danger, the stakes are real, and bad things can happen to anyone,” Robles continued. “And things do happen that are very scary in a sense, so that really makes the danger for the kids that much more tangible.”

Who stars in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85?

The voice cast for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Jeremy Jordan as Steve, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Who makes Stranger Things: Tales From ’85?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is headed by showrunner Eric Robles, who executive produces the series alongside Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen. The show comes out of the animation studio Flying Bark Productions.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 23, Netflix