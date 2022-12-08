Vanna White Admits She’s Not a Big Fan of All Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits

She has been on TV almost every night for 40 years and worn close on 8,000 outfits. Now Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White has confessed that she is not a huge fan of everything she wears on TV, and some outfits are definitely not to her particular taste.

The iconic star has been opening up about her time on the long-running game show alongside Pat Sajak. Speaking to People ahead of her Lion Brand Yarn event at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, White shared her thoughts on her Wheel of Fortune fashion sense.

“I don’t love every outfit I wear,” she admitted, ‘because I feel like there’s so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes, and I’m trying to please everybody.” But she recognizes that others might have a different opinion. “Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say,” she explained.

White has worn more than 7,800 different looks during her tenure with the long-running game show. Sadly, she hasn’t been able to keep any of the outfits for herself, not even the ones she loves. “What happens is, the designers send their clothes to the studio, I wear them, and then they take them back because most of them are samples,” she shared.

The beloved star also opened up about some memorable wardrobe malfunctions, including a Christmas episode where she became unknowingly tangled to one of the props. “They decorated the set and on either end of my puzzle board were presents,” she said. “A present got caught in the hem of my dress. So I’m carrying this present behind me back and forth, and I didn’t know. Pat was laughing hysterically, and it was pretty funny when I realized that it was attached.”

Back in September, White shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a wardrobe fitting ahead of a Season 40 taping. One image shows her being fitted for a dress, while the other shows a rack of different dresses.

