‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Fawn Over Vanna White’s New Look

Vanna White debuted a new look on Wheel of Fortune this week, and fans are loving it. The long-time hostess matched her outfits with iHeartRadio week and dressed in all black.

Since host Ryan Seacrest works for an iHeartRadio music station, On Air with Ryan Seacrest on 102.7 KIIS FM, a week like this was bound to happen. The top three performers from the week will all come back on Friday to try and win more money as they play with multi-platinum artists Jason Derulo, Andy Grammer, and JoJo. All week, the contestants have had some interest or job in music or entertainment, and the clues have been music or showbiz-related.

On Monday, White wore an all-black sleeveless pants suit. The top had sequins on it. She paired the look with black high heels and dangle earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The next day, she wore a black leather skirt with a black sleeveless, turtle-neck top, and open-toed black shoes. She paired it with a black and gold belt and more black earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

On Wednesday’s show, White wore a leopard-print halter dress. She traded in her black earrings for gold hoops. The hostess still wore black heels. Her outfits for Thursday and Friday are not yet known, but she will most likely still with the hip, rocker theme.

“Vanna has a new look- So different from her usual style. What do we think?” a Reddit user said.

“Kinda goes with a more rock vibe for iHeartRadio week,” a fan replied.

“I like it. I feel like they are trying to dress her a little younger/hipper to more match Ryan’s style,” another wrote.

“I love the look! She is stunning!” added a third.

“Loving her vibe this season!🥂I really liked the sleeveless animal print dress she wore today!👌🏼Damn those arms of hers!” said another.

“Never seen her wear so much black! But I like it,” a fan fawned.

“I LOVE this look. She looks amazing! I enjoy the fancy ball gowns of the past years, but switching it up with a fun outfit like this is good too (and fitting for the week’s theme),” said another.

“Vanna looks great,” one last fan wrote.

In March, White appeared on the Elvis Duran Morning Show and told the hosts that she has never worn the same outfit twice and never will. Since she has been on over 8,000 episodes, she has had to come up with 8,000 outfits.