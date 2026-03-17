‘Today’s Carson Daly’s Kids Didn’t Know He Was Famous Until ‘Gilmore Girls’ Mention

What To Know Carson Daly revealed that his children only realized he was famous after hearing his name mentioned in an episode of Gilmore Girls, despite his long television career.

Actress Lauren Graham laughed about the story during her appearance on NBC’s Today.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the on-air moment, highlighting the generational impact of both Graham and Daly’s TV careers.

Carson Daly has been on TV for over 25 years, but his kids only recently discovered his celebrity status.

Lauren Graham appeared on the Wednesday, March 11, episode of NBC’s Today, during which she stayed on the show for that day’s cooking segment with chef Alison Roman. During the segment, Daly took the chance to share a fun family memory with the actress.

“Lauren, I have to tell you. My daughter London, who’s 10, you know, the girls all went back to watch Gilmore Girls. I have a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old,” he said. “They yelled one day. They were watching Gilmore Girls. I’ve been on television every single day since 1997, and it wasn’t until I got name-checked in an episode of Gilmore Girls that my daughters were like, ‘Oh, my God, Dad! You’re famous!’”

The story made Graham chuckle. “You’re welcome!” she quipped.

Carson shares his four kids — son Jackson and daughters Etta, London, and Goldie — with his wife, Siri Daly. Graham starred on all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, which ran from 2000 to 2007.

During the show’s run, Daly notably served as the host of MTV’s Total Request Live, a role he held from 1998 to 2003. He followed up the hosting gig with his late-night series, Last Call with Carson Daly, which ran from 2002 to 2019. Carson has also hosted NBC’s The Voice since 2011 and has been a mainstay on Today since 2013.

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Today Food’s Instagram page shared a clip of the funny on-air moment, and fans couldn’t get enough of Carson’s daughters’ reaction to his Gilmore Girls mention. “They have no idea he was an entire generation! 🤣🤣🤣,” one user wrote. Another added, “How could Carson not let his girls skip school to meet Lauren?!”

Someone else shared, “Grew up watching both Lauren and Carson Daly on tv everyday, so its pretty cool to see them together!” A different person posted, “Loved this moment 😂.”

Earlier in the episode, Graham opened up about the legacy of Gilmore Girls while chatting with Today‘s Sheinelle Jones. “Did you ever imagine this show would still be so popular today?” Jones asked. “I was just telling her off-camera, Carson even mentioned his daughters wanting to come in this morning to meet you.”

Graham said, “Next time, I think they should be allowed to skip school,” before adding, “I would never have predicted this at all. We were up against Friends, among other shows. We were very under-the-radar. And [the fact] that it still is resonating today is just really a gift. It’s really unexpected.”

She continued, “I think it’s still that mother-daughter relationship people really enjoy, and it’s a town that is, kind of, the beautiful, idyllic view of a small town. And the writing, the writing’s just really strong.”

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC