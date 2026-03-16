Carly Fiorina Guest Hosts ‘The View’: What to Know About the Former Republican Presidential Candidate

Yet another new voice joined the fold on Monday’s (March 16) edition of The View to guest host amid Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave. This time, it was Carly Fiorina, former Hewlitt-Packard CEO and Republican presidential candidate, who stepped up to the panel.

Fiorina is the latest in a series of conservative guests hosts who’ve taken over Griffin’s chair, following Savannah Chrisley, Amanda Carpenter, Sara Eisen, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Sheryl Underwood. She will continue to guest host on Tuesday.

On Monday’s show, Fiorina weighed in on a number of issues, including the political messages coming through at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday and Donald Trump‘s team’s decision to include a photo of him at a dignified transfer in a fundraising email. So who is Carly Fiorina? Here’s a look at what to know about the latest guest host.

Her full name is Cara Carleton Sneed.

Carly is a shortened version of Carleton, a family name.

She has a long history in business.

Fiorina got her start at AT&T and broke boundaries throughout her career, even being named by Fortune Magazine “The Most Powerful Woman in American Business.” She went on to become the CEO of HP from 1999 to 2005.

She has experience in TV.

Fiorina joined Fox Business Network in 2007 as a business commentator.

She has a history of philanthropy.

Fiorina is also known for her work in fundraising efforts, including the Fiorina Foundation, which arranges transportation for children with illnesses.

She has attempted to get into politics, multiple times.

Fiorina has run for several offices in the past. After working on John McCain’s unsuccessful 2008 campaign for president, she ran for the Senate in California in 2010, clinching the Republican nomination but losing the general election to Barbara Boxer. In 2016, she ran for the Republican nomination for president but suspended her campaign in February. She was named the potential running mate for Ted Cruz, who also lost the primary to Donald Trump.

She has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

In 2020, Fiorina announced that she would support Joe Biden in his campaign to unseat Trump as president. She told The Atlantic, “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” she said. Later in the interview, she added, “Donald Trump is many things, but he’s not a successful businessman.”

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC