‘Love Story’ Boss Explains Why Carole Radziwill Is Missing From the Show

Avery Thompson
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Carole Radziwill attends the Sandals Resorts 'Made Of Caribbean' Global Brand Campaign Launch Party in New York at Hall Des Lumieres on March 11, 2025 in New York City; Paul Anthony Kelly and Erich Bergen in 'Love Story'
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Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Sandals Resorts / FX

What To Know

  • Carole Radziwill, Anthony Radziwill’s wife and a close friend to  John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, is missing from Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
  • Executive producer Brad Simpson explained why Carole wasn’t included in the series.
  • Since the show’s premiere, Radziwill has addressed whether or not she’ll watch Love Story.

For those who knew about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette long before Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, there are many key members of the extended Kennedy family tree who were close to the couple. Anthony Radziwill (Erich Bergen), John’s (Paul Anthony Kelly) cousin and best friend, is featured in the series, but one person who is noticeably absent is his wife, Carole Radziwill.

Carole has spoken openly in the past about how close she was to Carolyn and John, so TV Insider asked Love Story executive producer Brad Simpson about why Carole is missing from the show.

“People’s lives are full and rich. There’s tons of people in them, and you have to make decisions,” he began. “And a decision we made was to really focus on creating Lauren, her sister, as a character because she was often an afterthought in all of this. And so we thought it was important that, when Carolyn needed a confidant, it be her sister because they were very close.”

He added, “There were tons of people in their lives that we weren’t able to include, including some of John’s closest friends, but we decided to make Lauren her closest confidant, and then Anthony his closest confidant, right? You know, we’re trying to pack a lot into 43 minutes.”

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Carole and Anthony were married from 1994 until his death in 1999. He died of cancer complications less than a month after John, Carolyn, and Lauren were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

After Love Story’s premiere, Carole addressed the show on her Substack. She wrote that John and Carolyn’s “story keeps being told. Reinvented. Embroidered. Filled with details no one could possibly know, by people who weren’t there and don’t care about the truth. We think we own our stories. We don’t. Not in life, and certainly not in death. That is the quiet theft—slow at first, then at warp speed.”

She said that she “won’t be watching. But you should—watch it, and fall in love with them the way we all did back then.”

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Thursdays, 9/8c, FX 

Love Story (2026) key art
Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts

Alessandro Nivola

Alessandro Nivola

Leila George

Leila George

Noah Fearnley

Sydney Lemmon

Sydney Lemmon

Constance Zimmer

Constance Zimmer

Full Cast & Crew

FX

Hulu

Limited Series

2026–

Romance

Biography

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Love Story (2026)

Carole Radziwill

John F. Kennedy Jr.




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