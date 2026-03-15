Oscars 2026 Announcer: Fans React to Matt Berry’s Important Role at Ceremony

Meaghan Darwish
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Matt Berry at the 2026 Oscars
ABC

He really is one of the most recognizable voices at the 2026 Oscars as Matt Berry takes on the announcer role at this year’s ceremony, and fans have certainly taken notice.

The actor, comedian, and musician is best known on TV for his role as Laszlo Cravensworth, one of the Staten Island-based vampire roommates from FX‘s former mockumentary comedy, What We Do in the Shadows. Berry’s past work also includes Toast of LondonHouse of Fools, and, more recently, Fox‘s Krapopolis.

Berry’s distinct vocals have always been a topic of conversation amongst fans, so it’s no surprise that they immediately picked up on his role as the announcer at the 2026 Oscars. But for those less aware, host Conan O’Brien took a moment to call out Berry’s role onscreen, as he narrated the event live from London.

While O’Brien prompted Berry to recite specific names in his signature style, the host ultimately went on to thank the announcer as he said, “Anyway, Matt Berry, I salute you and thank you very much for doing this tonight.”

Although Berry got his shoutout onscreen, it was the fan reactions that really shone a light on his announcing skills. Below, we’re rounding up some of the best fan reactions of the night.

Conan O'Brien and Matt Berry at the 2026 Oscars

ABc

One particular fan noted that they hoped Berry was getting properly compensated for his talent as they posted:

Others couldn’t help but callout Berry’s enunciation of certain words, and praising his overall skill at voiceover, as you can see:

Meanwhile, a few other fans didn’t immediately recognize Berry’s vocals until a partway through the ceremony:

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A few other fans enjoyed hearing Berry, but noted that it was a peculiar role for him.

And the others complained the music was too noisy to hear Berry properly:

Let us know how you felt about Berry’s announcer gig at the 2026 Oscars in the comments section below.

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