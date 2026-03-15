He really is one of the most recognizable voices at the 2026 Oscars as Matt Berry takes on the announcer role at this year’s ceremony, and fans have certainly taken notice.

The actor, comedian, and musician is best known on TV for his role as Laszlo Cravensworth, one of the Staten Island-based vampire roommates from FX‘s former mockumentary comedy, What We Do in the Shadows. Berry’s past work also includes Toast of London, House of Fools, and, more recently, Fox‘s Krapopolis.

Berry’s distinct vocals have always been a topic of conversation amongst fans, so it’s no surprise that they immediately picked up on his role as the announcer at the 2026 Oscars. But for those less aware, host Conan O’Brien took a moment to call out Berry’s role onscreen, as he narrated the event live from London.

While O’Brien prompted Berry to recite specific names in his signature style, the host ultimately went on to thank the announcer as he said, “Anyway, Matt Berry, I salute you and thank you very much for doing this tonight.”

Although Berry got his shoutout onscreen, it was the fan reactions that really shone a light on his announcing skills. Below, we’re rounding up some of the best fan reactions of the night.

One particular fan noted that they hoped Berry was getting properly compensated for his talent as they posted:

I hope Matt Berry is making bank with this voiceover work. #oscars — Haley Wilson (@Haleybobz) March 15, 2026

Others couldn’t help but callout Berry’s enunciation of certain words, and praising his overall skill at voiceover, as you can see:

That Sinners performance was an all-time great Oscars moment for sure, but so was Matt Berry making a meal out of the words “Burger King, You Rule!” to throw to commercial.#Oscars — PHILIP IV (@philip_the_4th) March 15, 2026

#oscars Obsessed with Matt Berry being the voiceover pic.twitter.com/Nfami7pigk — MrKnowItAll (@misterious76) March 15, 2026

Meanwhile, a few other fans didn’t immediately recognize Berry’s vocals until a partway through the ceremony:

I feel so dumb for not recognizing Matt Berry as the announcer right off the bat. To be fair, I think Jackie Daytona took his place. He sounds too much like a regular human bartender… #Oscars — Melody 🎶 🎼 (@melodymccune) March 15, 2026

is that Matt Berry announcing the Oscars? pic.twitter.com/kTfD19WHO8 — Veronica Ophelia (@necr_ophelia) March 15, 2026

A few other fans enjoyed hearing Berry, but noted that it was a peculiar role for him.

I can’t take the Oscars seriously with Matt Berry announcing. It all sounds like a bit!!!! — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) March 15, 2026

Bit bizarre but great to hear Matt Berry doing the voiceover announcements at the Oscars, channeling his inner Toast — Peter Weir (@LordWeirDUP) March 15, 2026

And the others complained the music was too noisy to hear Berry properly:

Crazy to hire Matt Berry to announce the Oscars & then not let you hear anything he’s fucking saying — sketchmasterskillz.bsky (@sktchmstrskllz) March 15, 2026

Funny how they have Matt Berry doing the announcements but the crowd audio on the broadcast is so loud you can barely hear him #Oscars — Aaron (@jaradcliff) March 15, 2026

Let us know how you felt about Berry’s announcer gig at the 2026 Oscars in the comments section below.