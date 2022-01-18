Charisma Carpenter Calls Out ‘Buffy’ Boss Joss Whedon: ‘Still Unable to Be Accountable’

Following New York Magazine’s recent cover story on writer and director Joss Whedon, Charisma Carpenter is speaking out against her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel boss, once again demanding an apology for his “toxic and “hostile” behavior.

Carpenter is one of many former colleagues of Whedon’s who have spoken out since allegations of his set misconduct came to light, particularly from Justice League star Ray Fisher, who called out Whedon in a June 2020 tweet. Fisher stated that Whedon’s treatment of him and others on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” His statement also called out DC president Geoff Johns for enabling Whedon’s inappropriate behavior on set.

On Tuesday, January 18, one day after the New York cover story dropped, Carpenter tweeted once again in support of Fisher’s claims, tweeting “#IStandWithRayFisher, the ‘malevolent force’ and ‘bad actor in both senses’ who poisoned my feeble mind with trendy buzzwords and corrupt ideas about my experiences with a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologize.”

Carpenter released her initial statement regarding Whedon’s allegations in early 2021, accusing him of abusing his power on the Buffy and Angel sets, claiming that he called her “fat” during her pregnancy on Angel Season 4, among many other claims.

In the New York Magazine cover story, Whedon denied the allegations against him, claiming Carpenter and others’ stories were not factual and that his actions never had any malicious intent, stating, “If I am upsetting somebody, it will be a problem for me.”