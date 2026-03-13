Larry David‘s long-awaited sketch comedy project at HBO revealed several key details while at SXSW, and it’s quite a bit to unpack. Now titled Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, the sketch comedy show will premiere on June 26, just in time to satirize the United States as it celebrates its 250th anniversary.

In addition to confirming the release date, several other details have been announced, including the cast and guest stars set to appear throughout the series. The lineup includes several Curb Your Enthusiasm actors reuniting with their favorite curmudgeon, as well as a number of notable guest appearances from big names such as Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, and even former President Barack Obama.

Here is everything we know about the comedy so far.

When will Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness premiere?

The seven-episode limited series will debut on Friday, June 26, at 9/8c at HBO. New episodes of the seven-episode series will debut weekly leading up to the finale on Friday, August 7.

What is Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness about?

The official logline describes the series as: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion.

…But then Larry David called.”

Who is set to star in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness?

According to Variety, Curb Your Enthusiasm alums Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman are among those appearing, with Essman tapped to play Susan B. Anthony. Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn will portray Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, while Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes will play the Wright brothers.

Who is behind Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness?

The series is written and executive produced by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. Executive produced by Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground.

Is there a trailer yet?

There’s a clip! Check it out above! And please check back here for updates.