Bill Maher Gives Update on Relationship With Larry David: ‘Certainly Is Not My Friend’

Martin Holmes
Bill Maher and Larry David
  • Bill Maher confirmed that he and Larry David are no longer friends following David’s public criticism of Maher’s dinner with President Trump.
  • Maher expressed surprise at David’s satirical essay mocking him, noting that they have not spoken since its publication and that he responded to David’s comments on his show.
  • He also revealed that Jimmy Kimmel was upset with him after Maher publicly discussed comments made by Kimmel’s wife about ending relationships over political differences.

Bill Maher has confirmed that he and Larry David are no longer friends after the Curb Your Enthusiasm star and creator called the Real Time host out for his April meeting with President Donald Trump.

Maher addressed the situation during a sit-down interview with The Free Press’ Maya Sulkin on Monday (December 22), where he was asked if anything he’s ever done or said publicly has “cost him invites, friends, [or] anything of that nature.”

“F**k yeah,” the Club Random podcast host answered.

When Sulkin followed up with, “Anyone you care about?” Maher said, “I mean, Larry David certainly is not really my friend anymore.”

The HBO host revealed he hasn’t spoken to David since the satirical essay he published in the New York Times earlier this year. In the piece, titled “My Dinner With Adolf,” the Seinfeld co-creator mocked Maher’s White House dinner with Trump, whom Maher referred to as “gracious.”

“I said my piece on my last show,” Maher said, confirming that David didn’t reach out to him either. “I put him in my last editorial right before Thanksgiving.”

Maher admitted he was “surprised” by what David wrote, but noted he gave a “great clapback” on Real Time.

On the final episode of Real Time of 2025, Maher addressed his meeting with Trump and David’s comments. “The people who got all butt-hurt because I had dinner with [Trump]. You know, because he’s Hitler. Except he’s not… so unhelpful and dumb,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, “Every year, I used to ask Larry David to do Real Time, and he’d always say, ‘Bill, I can’t, I’m not smart enough about politics to do your show.’ Yeah, I get that now.”

During his interview with The Free Press, Maher also confessed, “Jimmy Kimmel got mad at me.” He was referring to how he publicly bashed Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, for saying she ended relationships with relatives who voted for Donald Trump.

“All I did was quote something his wife said publicly. I tried my best to only, like, stick to what she was saying and not take any cheap shots or pot shots,” Maher explained.

Maher previously addressed the Kimmel situation on his podcast earlier this month, saying, “I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view. And since she went public with it, it wasn’t out of school for me to go public with it. I love Jimmy. I always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy.”

