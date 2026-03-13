What ‘The Pitt’ Guest Star Jeff Kober Said of His Time on ‘China Beach’

What To Know Jeff Kober guest-starred as Duke Ekins on HBO’s The Pitt

He is widely recognized for his impactful role as Sergeant Evan “Dodger” Winslow on the acclaimed Vietnam War drama China Beach.

Kober reflected on the significance of China Beach, noting its emotional depth and its ongoing resonance with audiences.

On the March 12 episode of HBO’s The Pitt, titled “4:00 PM,” the hectic medical drama saw the good doctors of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room deal with the fallout of a slide collapse at a local waterpark on the July 4 holiday.

Among the chaos of carnage of the poor folks caught in the calamity, audiences are also introduced to a new character, motorcycle engineer Duke Ekins, played by Jeff Kober, whom Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) has been waiting patiently for since the beginning of the season. Duke gets the red carpet treatment at Dr. Robby’s insistence to have his throat checked out.

Stepping into the role of Duke is Kober, a well-known character actor who has spent his career establishing himself across multiple fandoms as a memorable and often unpredictable presence. A few of his standout roles include wealthy, corrupt businessman Jacob Hale, Jr. on Sons of Anarchy, “The Claimers” leader Joe on The Walking Dead, warlock magic pusher Rack on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, drug lord Cyrus Renault on General Hospital, and eccentric landlord Remy on New Girl.

But it was as Sergeant Evan “Dodger” Winslow on China Beach that Kober truly made his mark on primetime, portraying the tough yet deeply human soldier stationed at the Vietnam War-era evacuation hospital. His performance added emotional weight to the critically acclaimed drama, helping to ground the series’ depiction of the war’s personal toll on the men and women serving overseas.

When chatting with TV Insider, Kober reflected on his time on the landmark ABC drama and what the series has meant in the more than three decades since it first aired. He also noted how meaningful it is that the show is now easier for audiences to watch than ever, something that was not always the case.

“I know it didn’t come out to watch easily over the years when so many others came out because of the music rights that were so spread out,” said Kober. “It was impossible to get permission from that many music companies and have it make sense to make it commercially available. I love the fact [that] people are still moved by it. Everyone was trying to do the best they could in order to honor the women and men we were representing. That’s really special when you get to do a job like that.”

China Beach ended on July 22, 1991, with a two-hour finale that focused on the surviving characters seeking closure for their experiences in Vietnam. The series concluded with a 1988 reunion where the main characters visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., reflecting on their pasts and moving forward with their lives.

“A lot of times, shows will get canceled without getting a formal goodbye, but China Beach was lucky enough to have one. A touching one at that,” recalled the actor. “I’m grateful we did in the end show these characters accelerated forward and what it was like to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington D.C.”

“This was very special, especially for me, who has been around many Vietnam veterans,” revealed Kober. “I still have Vietnam veteran friends in my life and see what they had and lost and the rebuilding process that had to occur. I really feel that China Beach was a part of opening up the consciousness of the U.S. Like, ‘Hey, something happened here, and we’ve been ignoring it. Wake up.'”

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max

China Beach, Streaming now, Howdy