‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Shares Very Relatable Skincare Routine

He’s just like us! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared his simple, “relatable” skincare routine after a fan in the audience asked him.

Jennings typically takes questions from the Jeopardy! audience during a taping. Sometimes, those questions are posted to the game show‘s social media pages.

“Maybe he’s born with it!” the Instagram reel was captioned on March 11.

A fan asked Jennings about his skincare routine. The host chuckled and said he has the skincare routine of “all middle-aged white men,” which he said is no skincare routine.

“I put on lotion when I’m itchy,” Jennings responded. “Is that… is that a thing?”

“And sometimes Chapstick to treat myself a little bit.” The audience cracked up.

“I don’t know. I’m going to need actually — are there any influencers here who want to tell me what I’m doing wrong?” the host asked the crowd.

“Put on sunblock,” someone in the seats shouted.

“Okay. I do wear that. I am very careful about my skin. Yes,” Jennings nodded.

“I burn like this,” he said, snapping his fingers. “It’s my Scotch-Irish heritage, I guess. So, I have to be pretty careful about the sun.”

Fans left comments about his routine, while others commented on his skin. “I love seeing Ken being sociable and relatable 😂,” one Instagram user said.

“We love an SPF king!” said another.

“By all accounts, sunscreen, as long as it has niacinamide, can do like 95% of the legwork,” a fan wrote.

“Sunscreen and being unproblematic will do wonders for a person ❤️,” a fan begged.

“I hope my skin will look as good as Ken’s when I am a middle-aged white man,” one Jeopardy! fan said.

“Ken is like a real-life porcelain doll,” another commented.

“Ken hasn’t aged ONE BIT & STILL looks good even on the Alex Trebek Stage, am I right?” one last fan wrote.

Should Ken Jennings start a new skincare routine? Leave him your tips in the comments.