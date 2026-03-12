‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Shares Very Relatable Skincare Routine

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ken Jennings on the October 25, 2025, episode of 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy!'/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

He’s just like us! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared his simple, “relatable” skincare routine after a fan in the audience asked him.

Jennings typically takes questions from the Jeopardy! audience during a taping. Sometimes, those questions are posted to the game show‘s social media pages.

“Maybe he’s born with it!” the Instagram reel was captioned on March 11.

A fan asked Jennings about his skincare routine. The host chuckled and said he has the skincare routine of “all middle-aged white men,” which he said is no skincare routine.

“I put on lotion when I’m itchy,” Jennings responded. “Is that… is that a thing?”

“And sometimes Chapstick to treat myself a little bit.” The audience cracked up.

“I don’t know. I’m going to need actually — are there any influencers here who want to tell me what I’m doing wrong?” the host asked the crowd.

“Put on sunblock,” someone in the seats shouted.

“Okay. I do wear that. I am very careful about my skin. Yes,” Jennings nodded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

“I burn like this,” he said, snapping his fingers. “It’s my Scotch-Irish heritage, I guess. So, I have to be pretty careful about the sun.”

Fans left comments about his routine, while others commented on his skin. “I love seeing Ken being sociable and relatable 😂,” one Instagram user said.

“We love an SPF king!” said another.

“By all accounts, sunscreen, as long as it has niacinamide, can do like 95% of the legwork,” a fan wrote.

“Sunscreen and being unproblematic will do wonders for a person ❤️,” a fan begged.

'Jeopardy!' Fans React After Ken Jennings Show Is Banned Over 'Hate Speech'
Related

'Jeopardy!' Fans React After Ken Jennings Show Is Banned Over 'Hate Speech'

“I hope my skin will look as good as Ken’s when I am a middle-aged white man,” one Jeopardy! fan said.

“Ken is like a real-life porcelain doll,” another commented.

“Ken hasn’t aged ONE BIT & STILL looks good even on the Alex Trebek Stage, am I right?” one last fan wrote.

Should Ken Jennings start a new skincare routine? Leave him your tips in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy! key art

This… Is… Jeopardy!

Get absolutely everything about Jeopardy! in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1984–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Jeopardy! ›

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 14
1
How ‘Chicago Fire’ Wrote out Dermot Mulroney’s Pascal — For Now?
Megyn Kelly and Nancy Guthrie
2
Nancy Guthrie Bedroom Video May Have Helped Kidnapper, Says Megyn Kelly
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 15
3
Ruzek Returns to ‘Chicago P.D.’ & Gives Heartbreaking Update About His Father
Michael Trucco as Sean Del Monte — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Episode 17
4
Michael Trucco Teases ‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Return
Don Brewer
5
‘Swamp People’: Don Brewer Breaks Bad News That Could Derail Season