Al Pacino Poses With All 3 Adult Kids in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

What To Know Al Pacino made a rare red carpet appearance with his three adult children — Julie, Anton, and Olivia — at the premiere of I Live Here Now.

The film marks the directorial debut of his eldest daughter, Julie Pacino.

Pacino expressed his deep love for fatherhood, describing having children as life-changing and a “mini miracle.”

Al Pacino recently posed with all three of his adult kids for photos during a rare, joint red carpet appearance.

On Thursday, March 12, the Godfather actor, 85, attended the premiere of the psychological thriller film I Live Here Now at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California. The movie — starring Matt Rife and Madeline Brewer — marks his eldest daughter Julie Pacino’s directorial debut.

In addition to smiling for pictures with Julie on the red carpet, Al posed with his twin children, Anton Pacino and Olivia Pacino.

The Scarface actor welcomed Julie in 1989 with acting coach Jan Tarrant, followed by Anton and Olivia in 2001 with actress Beverly D’Angelo. Al also shares a young son, Roman, who was born in 2023, with producer Noor Alfallah.

“It’s just so wonderful to have children. For me, I loved it,” Al told People, of fatherhood, in 2024. “It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you’re throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there’s the love.”

When asked how parenthood felt after his fourth child was born, the actor shared, “Well, it’s always the same. It’s always the same. It’s a mini miracle. That’s all I can say.”

Al added, “I love it, I’m very happy that I see my children. It’s great.”

The logline for I Live Here Now reads, “A woman finds herself trapped in a remote hotel where the violent echoes of her past come alive, blurring the lines between her darkest nightmares and the waking world.”

In addition to Rife and Brewer, the movie stars Anna Armstrong, Lara Clear, Lucy Fry, Alex Gaumond, and Sheryl Lee, among others.

I Live Here Now, premiering in theaters on March 20