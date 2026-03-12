Ryan Seacrest Reveals Sound That Makes Him ‘Gag’

What To Know Ryan Seacrest revealed that the sound of toenails being clipped makes him gag.

He and his cohosts discussed various annoying airplane behaviors.

Seacrest supported rules like requiring headphones for media.

Don’t do this in front of him! Ryan Seacrest revealed what sound makes him gag on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Talking with his On-Air cohosts — Sisanie and Tanya Rad — about airport/airplane behavior that should be banned, the Wheel of Fortune host shared something that he doesn’t like — the sound of toenails being clipped.

“There are a lot of things, when you really start thinking about the weird stuff that people do at airports and airplanes that I wish were banned,” Sisanie said in an Instagram video on March 11.

“There are a lot of things that come to mind,” Seacrest said. He shared that he read an article about United Airlines and a new rule requiring passengers to wear headphones if they are watching or listening to anything on a portable device. “Thank you!” he clapped.

He went on to say that bringing stinky food that makes people nauseous should also be banned. “You can’t do hard-boiled eggs, Tanya, like you do,” Seacrest said.

“How about people who clip their toenails on flights?” Sisanie asked.

“I don’t understand that,” Seacrest said.

“Or barefeet,” Sisanie replied, to which Seacrest said he didn’t understand that either.

“You cannot have your raw dogs out on a plane like that. That is not okay,” Rad said.

“Just clipping nails, in general. It’s not…I mean, if you think about the act, it’s not that gross, but it is that gross,” Seacrest said. “It’s one of those things that is just so gross.”

“I mean, your fingernails are naked every day. You see them, but when somebody clips their nails, and you hear that sound, I gag,” he admitted.

“I agree with it!” one fan commented.

“If I ever see Ryan, the first thing I’m going to do is clip my nails. My toenails!! 😂🤣 Not!” a fan joked.

What do you think about clipping your nails? And what other habits annoy you on planes? Let us know in the comments.