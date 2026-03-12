Nicole Kidman Names Worst Onscreen Kisser: ‘Yikes, I’m Out’

What To Know Nicole Kidman revealed on the Las Culturistas podcast that bad breath is a deal-breaker for her when filming kissing scenes.

Nicole Kidman has locked lips with a fair number of actors during her career — and recently, she named the worst onscreen kisser.

During the March 11 episode of the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Kidman spilled the details for the “I Don’t Think So, Honey” segment.

“I don’t think so, honey, if you have bad breath. I cannot stand bad breath,” she revealed. “I mean, this is a deal-breaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you came at me with bad breath, and I’m like, no.”

Kidman added, “If I say, ‘Breathe on me,’ and I have to recoil, yikes, I’m out. I am out. You could not offer me enough money.”

After that revelation, the 58-year-old shared an anecdote about kissing her Big Little Lies costar, Alexander Skarsgård, in 2017.

“When Alexander Skarsgård ate a falafel sandwich before we did the scenes in Big Little Lies, I’m like, ‘No, no, no, Alex. I am meant to be kissing you and into you. Put away the falafel now,'” she detailed.

Kidman continued, “Because the bad breath does not turn me on. As I said, it is very important to smell good. But more importantly, the mouth — the taste of the mouth and the smell of the mouth — is very important to me.”

That’s when she pointed out, “I’m sure he did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, ‘No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love.'”

In Big Little Lies, Kidman played Celeste Wright, while Skarsgård played her husband, Perry Wright. Perry is physically and emotionally abusive behind the facade of a perfect marriage. Celeste ultimately attempts to leave, triggering an intense confrontation that ends in a death.

The first two seasons of Big Little Lies are available to stream, with a third season confirmed and in development.

Big Little Lies, streaming on HBO Max