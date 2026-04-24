‘SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops F-Bomb as Melissa McCarthy Surprises Her on Set

What To Know Mariska Hargitay was genuinely surprised when Melissa McCarthy appeared on the set of Law & Order: SVU for a secret guest role.

McCarthy played Jasmyn Jewell, a flirtatious pro fighter who helps Hargitay’s character with a murder investigation.

The surprise delighted fans and led to a humorous reaction from Hargitay on set.

Mariska Hargitay got a genuine shock when Melissa McCarthy turned up on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to film a guest appearance on the long-running procedural.

McCarthy appeared in Thursday’s (April 23) episode of the NBC police drama, playing Jasmyn Jewell, a flirtatious pro fighter who provides information to Hargitay’s Captain Olivia Benson about a murder case she’s investigating at an expo.

It turns out that Hargitay had no idea that McCarthy would be portraying the character. As revealed in an Instagram video, the Mike & Molly star and the SVU crew kept her guest appearance under wraps until the day of the shoot, when McCarthy turned up to set disguised in an old lady mask.

“Turns out it is VERY hard trying to keep secrets from @therealmariskahargitay on her set but we managed to pull it off and in a world where things are heavy and dark but this day was PURE JOY,” McCarthy wrote in the post’s caption.

In the video, a masked McCarthy revealed “everyone has been sneaking around behind boss lady’s back… lovingly!” She added that she didn’t want Hargitay to see her arriving on set and “ruining the surprise,” hence the elaborate disguise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy)

McCarthy managed to make it onto set without being spotted and change into her character’s costume, including an 80s-style mullet and a fighting championship belt. She then approached Hargitay to surprise her.

It took Hargitay a couple of seconds to register what was happening until she blurted out, “Holy mother of Christ! Are you f***ing kidding me? Oh my God!!”

She then broke into a huge smile and hugged McCarthy while excitedly stamping her feet.

“You’re very hard to trick,” McCarthy said.

“I can’t believe this,” Hargitay added before quipping, “This changes all the dialogue! The scene’s gonna go differently.”

She continued, “I’m in shock right now. I can’t remember the last time I was surprised like this. I’m so happy right now, I don’t know what to do.”

The video then skipped to “27 seconds later,” showing Hargitay putting McCarthy in handcuffs. “I’ve been thinking about this for years,” the Samantha Who? alum quipped.

Hargitay also commented on the Instagram video, writing, “WORTH THE WAIT” and “Happy feet.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one Instagram user writing, “Ok this was amazing beyond words, and now I need more.”

“This is the BEST thing you will see ALL YEAR!! LOVE YOU BOTH!” said another.

“Great surprise & well worth the sneaking around! Loved watching the episode!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “I’ve seen a lot of videos, but this one is definitely my favorite. love this.”