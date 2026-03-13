‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Original Voice Cast to Reunite at Florida Supercon

What To Know The original voice cast of the 1980s-90s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, along with co-creator Kevin Eastman, will reunite for photo ops and autographs at Florida Supercon in Miami Beach from July 10-12.

This reunion coincides with the ongoing celebrations of the franchise’s enduring popularity.

The classic TMNT series remains iconic, continuing to air on MeTV Toons and stream on Paramount+.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took Saturday mornings by storm during the 1980s into the 1990s. The show, adapted from characters from the comic book, ran for 10 seasons and became a global phenomenon.

There have been other iterations about these heroes in a half shell, but the original animated series remains iconic. Fans feeling nostalgic are in luck as TV Insider can exclusively reveal first that Florida Supercon is reuniting the original TMNT voice cast along with co-creator Kevin Eastman!

Cam Clarke (Leonardo), Barry Gordon (Donatello), Rob Paulsen (Raphael), and Townsend Coleman (Michelangelo) will be joined by Renae Jacobs (April O’Neil) for photo ops and autographs July 10 and July 11. The pop culture event emanates from Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Kevin Eastman and the voice cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join previously announced headliner, Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen. This news comes as The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze movie returns to theaters this weekend for its 35th anniversary.

Each episode of the classic cartoon centered on four turtle brothers that mutated from a green ooze trained in ninjitsu by their rat sensei, Splinter. Together they keep the streets of New York and the rest of the world safe from the evil Shredder, Krang from Dimension X, their henchman the Foot Clan, Bebop and Rocksteady, and whatever mutant threats come out of the woodwork. TMNT was added to the MeTV Toons lineup last September, as well as available via Paramount+.

“Celebrating 35 years of TMNT: Secret of the Ooze is beyond exciting – not only with Fathom Productions re-release in theaters – but hanging with most of the original voice cast at Florida Supercon is the icing on the cake! Love that team and all their hard work bringing our creations to life – perfection! Cowabunga indeed!”

The show led to a popular line of action figures, live-action movies, video games, arcade cabinets, and every piece of merchandise you can think of. There even was a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of Their Shells Tour. Even nearly 40 years later, the Turtle Power is strong with planned themed pizza restaurants launching in Santa Monica, California; Monterey, Mexico, and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Florida Supercon takes place on July 10-12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles airs weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m. ET afternoons 4 p.m. ET and midnight on MeTV Toons. You can also stream the show on Paramount+.