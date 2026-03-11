The Golden Globe Awards may not air until early 2027, but they’ve already got a host as Nikki Glaser returns for the third time to helm the coveted ceremony.

Along with Glaser’s hosting gig and the awards show’s airdate, a few major details surrounding the 2027 Golden Globe Awards have been unveiled. Below, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know information for the night, celebrating the best in film and television. Scroll down for a closer look at the annual ceremony and stay tuned for more details in the months ahead.

When are the 2027 Golden Globe Awards airing?

The 2027 Golden Globe Awards will officially unfold live on air on Sunday, January 10, 2027. The event will broadcast on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Who is hosting the 2027 Golden Globe Awards?

As mentioned above, Nikki Glaser will host the 2027 Golden Globe Awards. The comedian made history in 2025 as the first woman to host the ceremony solo, and she’s set to once again bring her “sharp wit, fearless humor, and unmistakable voice” to the event for the third year in a row.

Glaser is best known for her bold approach, improv, and signature roasts, which have been on display in her past hosting appearances. Glaser’s Golden Globes run has proven successful on social media platforms, and her most recent Globes monologue garnered nearly 14 million views in the first 36 hours after it aired.

What has been said about the 2027 Golden Globe Awards host?

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

Additionally, Glaser stated, “I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord.”

Stay tuned for more details on the Golden Globe Awards, and let us know what you think about Glaser’s return in the comments section.

Golden Globes 2027, Sunday, January 10, 2027, CBS and Paramount+