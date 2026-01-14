Golden Globes 2026 Ratings Revealed: Is it Good News for Nikki Glaser & CBS?

What To Know The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony on CBS averaged 8.66 million viewers, a nearly 7% decrease from last year’s broadcast.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted for the second consecutive year, with her opening monologue generating significant online engagement.

The awards faced strong competition from an NFL wild card game on NBC but benefited from a CBS NFL lead-in.

The Golden Globes aired for its third year in a row on CBS on Sunday (January 11), with the stars of Hollywood gathered at the Beverly Hilton for the annual awards ceremony. But how did it do in viewership?

As reported by Deadline, citing Nielsen data, the 2026 ceremony averaged 8.66 million live + same-day viewers. This was down just under seven percent from last year’s 9.27 million, which itself was down two percent on 2024’s 9.4 million.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second year in a row. Airing from 5 pm PT, the event celebrated the best in film and television from the past year, with big wins for shows such as The Pitt, Adolescence, and The Studio, as well as for the movies Hamnet, Sinners, and One Battle After Another.

According to CBS, Glaser’s opening monologue generated 14 million views across social media platforms after 36 hours. As of Wednesday morning (January 14), the near-11-minute monologue has amassed over 4 million views on the Golden Globes YouTube page.

Compared to other award shows, the Golden Globes averaged a higher number than the 2025 Emmys, which drew 7.42 million viewers on September 14, 2025. However, it was much lower than the 2025 Oscars, which averaged 19.69 million viewers on March 2, 2025.

It should be noted that this year’s Golden Globes went up against tough competition in NBC’s broadcast of the NFL wild card game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the ceremony also benefited from CBS’ own NFL game lead-in between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2026 ceremony was produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment serving as showrunners and executive producers.