‘The Price Is Right’ Model Speaks Out About Dark Side of Bob Barker in Explosive New Documentary

What To Know Dirty Rotten Scandals exposes the dark history of The Price Is Right, focusing on allegations of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and discrimination during Bob Barker’s 35-year tenure as host.

Former model Holly Hallstrom had a decade-long legal battle against Barker

Hallstrom reflects on the cathartic but difficult process of sharing her experiences.

Bob Barker became a national treasure as longtime host of The Price Is Right. The beloved game show made “Come on Down,” Plinko, and Showcase Showdown iconic. But beyond the bright lights, sparkly sets and prize giveaways there was a seemingly darker side, perhaps not untypical of the era. At the center was Barker himself, who faced multiple allegations of having a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and discrimination over his 35-year run that ended in 2007.

Now, many of the “Barker’s Beauties” and former crew members are breaking their silence on what went on behind the scenes in new documentary Dirty Rotten Scandals. Premiering March 18, the two back-to-back episodes of the E! documentary series pulls from original reporting from journalist David Kushner. Holly Hallstrom, a former “Barker’s Beauties” model from 1977-1995, saw the project as an opportunity to share her truth.

Barker sued Hallstrom for libel and slander, following her decision to speak to media outlets including the TV show Hard Copy after she said she was fired in October 1995 because of weight gain due to medication. Hallstrom saw this as retaliation after the longtime show staple refused to go on the record against Barker when fellow “Beauty” Dian Parkinson sued him for sexual harassment in 1994.

Hallstrom refused to back down and stayed in the legal fight for five years. The expenses she incurred resulted in her going broke, selling her house, and even living in her car at one point. Barker dropped the lawsuit 48 hours before trial. Hallstrom then countersued for wrongful termination, and malicious prosecution. A settlement was offered with an NDA, which she passed on. In 2015, she defeated the TV titan in the legal battle, finally leaving her free to tell her story.

Here, Hallstrom opens up about participating in the doc and what she is up to today.

What were your thoughts on the project and you being part of it?

Holly Hallstrom: It has been 30 years, and they approached me initially as they were doing a documentary on the “Me Too” movement where Price fit into that. This interested me. Plus, I had to wait until I was sure [Bob Barker] was surely dead because we tried talking once, and he successfully squashed that other side of the story.

Was there any trepidation about sitting down again and reliving the trauma you experienced?

I had always had this plan where I would find a journalist and tell them the whole story from my perspective and put it out there. Then it would be out there, and anyone could find it and read it. And I did after finding the journalist David Kushner, and he connected me to the “Me Too” documentary…It has been cathartic to finally speak about it, but also dredged up the memories from the worst time in my life. That has been really difficult. It has been emotionally exhausting.

What kept you in the fight?

It was pure stubbornness because I knew I had the truth. That I could win. That I could beat him with the truth, and I did. I beat him good.

In the docuseries, it’s noted we don’t know what happened to Dian as she left the public eye. What do you think she would think of how things turned out in your case?

I have no idea what Dian would be thinking or would be feeling. You’d have to ask her. I understand the people who are not talking. I’m sure they must feel a sense of finality and relief that the truth, the other side of Barker’s network PR spin is being heard. Finally! I would imagine they are feeling some type of satisfaction.

In the docuseries, [fellow former model on The Price Is Right] Claudia Jordan said you gave her strength to file her lawsuit against the game show’s former producer Phil Wayne Rossi for racial discrimination, hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination. How did you take that in?

I cried. I had no idea. I had never met Claudia. The first time I talked to her was through the making of this documentary. When she said that she was moved and passionate and it was so important for her to express that to me, I was overwhelmed. I had no idea she felt that strongly or attributed so much to me. It was a huge surprise.

What do you make of the finished product?

They did such a great job putting out this massive information in such a captivating way. They are great storytellers. I was watching it like a regular audience member who knew nothing about the subject. At one point, we got to the end of part 1, and I’m like, “What happens? Show me Part 2.” It was captivating, riveting. I know everything that they were talking about but still watching it with surprise, shock, and awe.

How do you look back on how things unfolded with today’s lens?

To be completely honest, I had deliberately made it a point of not thinking about that time in my life for 30 years. What shocked me the most was the change in the attitude in the collective approach to harassment in the workplace because before you were just an unheard voice. Now people are listening. That really surprised me. I had not realized this shift had happened until I saw the documentary.

What do you want to say to people as they learn about your story for the first time or even have watched you on the show and wondered what happened to you?

I’m so happy people, the fans of the show, are finally going to hear the other side of the story finally. It has always bothered me that the fans, those people who genuinely love The Price Is Right, they loved us. They enjoyed so much about the show and everyone on it, but only got to hear one side. I’m so grateful for this documentary, so that everyone, but especially the fans can hear what really happened. And that I was not the fat lying, difficult to work with person that nobody liked as I was portrayed to be.

Everyone has challenging things in their lives, but you have to remember that they pass. They run their course and pass. You can choose how you experience the events of your life. You can choose to focus on the difficulty or struggle or choose to focus on the things we all have in our lives to be grateful for. There has got to be something and focus on that. I have to say it worked for me. I’m so grateful that I went through that as bad as it was because it taught me about my own personal power, which I never knew I had until I was challenged. When you learn how powerful you are, it further empowers you and you can lead your life the way you want it. And not just be a victim of circumstances. You have to have that sense of personal power and self-worth to say I deserve better than this and I will stand up and fight to get it.

What are you up to these days?

I have a wonderful life. I appreciate it. I worked hard to create it. I think what I do today is just teach people what I learned along the way. I work with victims of trauma and teach [neuro-linguistic programming] through therapeutic practices in San Diego. If it helps people, then that brings me joy.

Dirty Rotten Scandals: The Price is Right, March 18, 9/8c, E!