‘Price Is Right’ Announcer Rod Roddy Beat Alcoholism & Bankruptcy Before Game Show

Michelle Stein
Comments
Rod Roddy on 'The Price Is Right'
CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

The Price Is Right announcer Rod Roddy was a beloved presence on the game show for 17 years. What many fans might not realize is that he overcame alcoholism and bankruptcy before joining TPIR, according to fellow announcer Randy West.

On the February 9 episode of the Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia podcast, West — who filled in for Roddy as an announcer from 2003 to 2004 as his health declined — discussed the personal hurdles Roddy faced before helming The Price Is Right alongside Bob Barker.

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right

Bob Barker




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, and Tom Llamas
2
CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil’s Latest Ratings Compared With NBC & ABC
Joanna Gaines
3
A Deep Dive Into Joanna Gaines’ Health Issues
Catherine O'Hara
4
Catherine O’Hara Cause of Death Revealed
Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker on the February 9, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
5
‘Today’s Craig Melvin Says Covering Savannah Guthrie’s Mom News Is ‘Uncharted Territory’