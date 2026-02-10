‘Price Is Right’ Announcer Rod Roddy Beat Alcoholism & Bankruptcy Before Game Show

The Price Is Right announcer Rod Roddy was a beloved presence on the game show for 17 years. What many fans might not realize is that he overcame alcoholism and bankruptcy before joining TPIR, according to fellow announcer Randy West.

On the February 9 episode of the Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia podcast, West — who filled in for Roddy as an announcer from 2003 to 2004 as his health declined — discussed the personal hurdles Roddy faced before helming The Price Is Right alongside Bob Barker.