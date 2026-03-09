How to Watch Every Season of ‘Fringe’ Right Now

Amanda Bell
FRINGE, l-r: Joshua Jackson, Anna Torv, Jasika Nicole, John Noble in 'Black Blotter' (Season 5, Episode 9, aired December 14, 2012), 2008-, ph: Liane Hentscher/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection
Liane Hentscher /©Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

One of TV’s cult classics is available to stream in full for free right now. Fringe, which was cocreated by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, ran for 100 episodes over five seasons on Fox. And although it wasn’t a ratings success, the sci-fi series garnered a dedicated following during its 2008 to 2013 run.

The series followed a “fringe” unit of the FBI that explored unexplained occurrences and crimes, eventually connecting them to parallel universes and even mixing in other timelines.

Its streaming availability has been mixed over the years since, though. In early 2025, the series was removed from the library at HBO Max, leaving many fans to turn to video-on-demand services and physical media to revisit the show. Now, though, there are several options for how to watch the series, which starred Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick, and more.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV added the series to its free streaming options at the start of March. The ad-supported Paramount Skydance streamer has made all five seasons of Fringe available to stream through its on-demand library.

Hulu & Disney+

The series is also available in full to subscribers of Hulu and Disney+Fringe joined the Disney streamers’ content libraries after its move from HBO Max in January 2025.

HBO Max

At this time, Fringe is no longer available to stream on HBO Max, despite being previously available on the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer.

Prime Video

Though Fringe is not currently available for subscription streaming on Prime Video (nor its now-defunct free streaming service Freevee), it is available for purchase and rental on the platform.

Netflix

Fringe is not available to stream on Netflix at this time.

