‘The Little Couple’ Star Jen Arnold Shares Update After ‘Scary’ Surgery

What To Know Dr. Jen Arnold from TLC’s The Little Couple shared a health update on her mother, Judy Arnold.

Jen expressed gratitude for the prayers and support from fans.

The update was warmly received by fans of the show, who continue to follow the family online.

Dr. Jen Arnold, the star of TLC reality show The Little Couple, has shared an update on her mother’s health after she underwent a “pretty scary” surgery.

Jen’s mom, Judy Arnold, who also appeared on the TLC reality series, was being treated in intensive care last month following surgery for an undisclosed condition. In the latest update, Jen noted that Judy is now “back home” and on the road to recovery.

“I wanted to share with everyone that my mom is doing better and she is home recovering from her surgery,” Jen wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday (March 7) alongside a photo of her mom. “It was a pretty scary roller coaster but she’s now on the mend. I cannot thank everyone enough for all of your prayers and good thoughts.”

The reality star previously asked for prayers in a February 19 post, where she revealed that her mom had been transferred to the ICU following her surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd)

“Last night brought an unfortunate turn after my mom’s surgery, and she needed to be transferred to the ICU,” Jen wrote. “As many of you know, she is incredibly tough — and this morning we are hopeful she’s turning the corner quickly. We’re praying this is just a short setback on the road to recovery.”

She added, “Thank you all so much for the love, prayers, and good wishes. Many of you know her from The Little Couple and have seen firsthand how resilient and strong she is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd)

The Little Couple aired for 12 seasons on TLC between 2009 and 2019 and followed the lives of Jen and her husband, Bill Klein, and their extended family. Judy was often seen in the show supporting her daughter and son-in-law, both of whom have skeletal dysplasia.

The hit series was quietly canceled amid a 2016 lawsuit between LMNO and Discovery, in which LMNO accused Discovery of stealing the top-rated program after legal issues with LMNO’s accountant.

Fans still follow Jen and the family online, with many sharing their support and well-wishes.

“Yayyyy! Wonderful news ❤️😍 I’m so happy! She looks great!” wrote one Instagram commenter in Jen’s latest update about Judy.

“So happy to hear. Sending big hugs!” said another.

“Well !! I am sooo happy for everyone in your family! Mom looks great ! We must always be positive, even on hard times,” another added.

Another wrote, “Such great news! Was just going to ask. So happy!”

“This is wonderful news! Thank you for sharing an amazing update! Prayers for her continued recovery,” said one fan.

“Lovely to hear. Hope her recovering is going great,” added another.