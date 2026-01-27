From 2009 to 2019, The Little Couple was a staple on TLC. Twelve seasons of the show aired over those 10 years, with Bill Klein and Dr. Jen Arnold sharing their story with the world.

Viewers watched as the couple started a new life in Houston, having relocated to Texas from New York City. They were along for the ride when Klein and Arnold adopted their children (son Will in March 2013 and daughter Zoey in October 2013), and followed along with Arnold’s stage 4 choriocarcinoma cancer journey, which began later that same year.

But in 2019, the show ended after a 10-episode season and has not returned. Scroll down for a refresh on what happened and what the family is up to now.

Why was The Little Couple canceled?

While The Little Couple was never officially canceled, it ended amid Arnold and Klein’s legal issues with LMNO Cable Group, which produced The Little Couple, and Discovery Communications, TLC’s parent company.

The Little Couple found itself in the middle of a 2016 lawsuit between LMNO and Discovery, in which the former accused the latter of stealing the top-rated program from them amid legal issues with LMNO’s accountant.

Production on the beloved program was halted amid the legal drama, and the following year, Arnold and Klein attempted to intervene in LMNO and Discovery’s lawsuit to collect what they believed to be their rightful compensation from the series, per The Hollywood Reporter. The reality stars accused LMNO of breach of written contract and fraud and attempted to rescind intellectual-property rights.

The legal troubles went on for years, and production on The Little Couple did not resume.

Did the Little Couple win their lawsuit?

Klein and Arnold did not win their lawsuit. While they ultimately settled with LMNO in 2020, they lost a big chunk of the lawsuit when a judge ruled that they would not be able to rescind their intellectual-property rights and rejected their fraud allegations.

The federal judge said that Klein and Arnold did not have enough evidence to bring their fraud claim to a jury, according to THR. While their case moved forward on a breach of contract claim, it was eventually settled.

Do the Little Couple still live in Florida?

No, Arnold, Klein, and their children no longer live in Florida. They moved to Natick, Massachusetts, which is in the Boston area, in 2021. The decision to move came after Arnold took a job at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Thankful that the move has gone well, and we’re excited about new schools, and new jobs, and just a whole new town in this adventure,” Arnold shared in February 2021.

Prior to the move to New England, the family lived in Florida for four years. They moved there in 2017 because Arnold started a new job at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Before Florida, they were located in Houston, which is where they lived when The Little Couple premiered.

Are Jen Arnold and Bill Klein still married?

Yes, Arnold and Klein are still married. In 2025, they celebrated 17 years of marriage after tying the knot in 2008.

Although the former reality stars are often the subject of split rumors, Arnold proved that they’re going to strong with recent social media posts. In addition to posting a family photo from Christmas, she also included Klein in her 2025 recap video on Instagram.

What are The Little Couple stars doing now?

Arnold is the leader and attending physician at Boston Children’s Hospital and a faculty member at Harvard Medical School. She is a certified neonatologist and physician executive, per her website. She also hosts the Parentcast podcast for Boston Children’s Hospital.

A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd)

Meanwhile, Klein is still the owner of Rocky & Maggie’s, a pet boutique and salon that he opened in Houston in 2012. He actively promotes the company on social media. Since 2017, he has also been running Rocky & Maggie’s Pet Products, Inc., a company that “specializes in the research, development, and distribution of innovative pet care items—most notably, the Pop-Up Pee Pad,” according to LinkedIn.

The kids are now teenagers. Bill celebrated Zoey’s 14th birthday in September 2025, writing on Instagram, “Would you believe this kid turned 14 today? If you feel like it, go ahead and open the window and shout Happy Birthday Zoey! out the window. I’m sure your neighbors will understand.”