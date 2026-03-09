What To Know Audrey Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, expressed support for Lily Collins’ casting in the upcoming biopic.

Lily Collins announced her excitement about playing Audrey Hepburn during the Breakfast at Tiffany’s era,.

In addition to this biopic, another film titled Dinner With Audrey is in development.



In an interview with Fox News Digital published on March 8, Ferrer, 65, shared his candid thoughts on Phil Collins‘ daughter being tapped for the role. The unnamed film is based on the book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman by Sam Wasson.

“I love Lily Collins,” Sean declared. “Sam Wasson, the book’s writer, is a good friend of mine and I’m very happy for him. I don’t have any huge thoughts on the film as it hasn’t been made yet.”

He added, “I believe that my mother might cringe at ‘Dawn of the Modern Woman,’ but she cringed at any compliment.”

In the biopic, Lily will play Audrey during the period of her life when she filmed the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

On February 23, Lily, 36, announced via Instagram the big casting news.

“It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this,” she captioned the update. “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…”

The Lily-led biopic isn’t the only movie inspired by the Roman Holiday actress in the works.

“And now there are two films in prep for her, this one and Dinner With Audrey,” Sean pointed out. However, he admitted, “I’m not sure how one adapts such a ‘historical snapshot.'”

Announced in November 2025, Dinner With Audrey will star Thomasin McKenzie as Audrey and Ansel Elgort as designer Hubert de Givenchy. It will follow the four-decade friendship between the two, focusing on “one magical, fashion-filled night in Paris,” according to the movie’s logline.

Hepburn died at 63 on January 20, 1993, from a rare form of appendix cancer. She welcomed Sean with her first husband, Mel Ferrer, and another son, Luca Dotti, with her second husband, Andrea Dotti.