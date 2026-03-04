Annabel Schofield Dies: ‘Dallas’ Actress & Model Was 62

Annabel Schofield
  • Annabel Schofield, known for her role as Laurel Ellis on Dallas and her successful modeling career, died at age 62.
  • Schofield kept fans updated on her health struggles through GoFundMe and social media.
  • Beyond acting and modeling, she founded Bella Bene Productions, produced commercials, and authored the semi-autobiographical novel The Cherry Alignment.

Annabel Schofield, a model and actress who played Laurel Ellis in Dallas, is dead at 62.

On February 28, Schofield died in Los Angeles following a battle with brain cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The supermodel shared health updates on her GoFundMe campaign page in the months leading up to her death. Schofield’s most recent update came on January 18, when she detailed an emergency surgery to remove a large mass from her nasal cavity.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Dr. Pierce for pushing this through, but I still need financial help as recovery will take a while,” she wrote. “I also have to have another scan this week to see if all the cancer has been removed. I’m hopeful I have finally passed the last hurdle and can soon return to normal, fruitful life.”

In the comments of her final Instagram post, followers paid tribute to Schofield. One Instagram user wrote, “Rest in Paradise, beautiful friend 🕊️🙏🏽.”

Another shared, “Rest in peace, sweet Annabel 🙏💔.”

Someone else echoed, “Rest in peace ❤️ 💙 💜.”

A different follower commented, “So sad to hear this news. Home now. No more pain ❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “Rest easy, Annabel. See you on the other side. 🙏🏻.”

Schofield got her start in modeling in the ’80s, eventually featuring on the covers of countless fashion magazines. After relocating from London to Los Angeles, she snagged a recurring role in the soap opera Dallas, appearing in 12 episodes in Season 11 opposite Larry Hagman‘s J.R. Ewing.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $34,000 of its $40,000 goal for Schofield’s medical expenses.

Additionally, she appeared in films like Eye of the Widow (1991), Exit in Red (1996), Body Armor (1997), Midnight Blue (1997), and, most recently, A Man Is Mostly Water (2000). Schofield also worked as a crew member in The Brothers Grimm and Doom, both in 2005.

In 2010, Schofield founded a production company, Bella Bene Productions, through which she produced commercials and fashion projects. She also published a novel, The Cherry Alignment, in 2013. It was based on her experience as a young model and actress in the’80s.

Schofield is survived by her mother and preceded in death by her father and her sister, Amanda Schofield.

