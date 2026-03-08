What To Know Ryan Gosling’s SNL monologue was humorously disrupted by Harry Styles, who appeared in the audience ahead of his own hosting gig next week.

The segment featured playful banter, camera gags, and Gosling’s flustered attempts to promote his new film Project Hail Mary while Styles’ presence stole the spotlight.

The monologue ended with the cast joining Gosling on stage, culminating in a group performance of Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and jokes about everyone wanting to see Harry.

Ryan Gosling‘s Saturday Night Live monologue was hilariously interrupted by Harry Styles, who is set to host next week’s show.

On the Saturday, March 7 episode of SNL, Gosling began by joking about the “beautiful” early March weather in New York City before immediately pointing to the audience and asking, “Is that Harry Styles? What are you doing here, man?”

The singer explained, “Well, I’m hosting next week, and it’s been a while. So I just wanted to watch and get a feel for it.”

Clearly distracted and annoyed by Styles’ presence, Gosling continued by promoting his new film — except, he initially called it Project Harry Styles in his flustered state. In Project Hail Mary, Gosling plays a science teacher, Ryland Grace, who wakes up alone on a spaceship on a mission to save Earth by solving an interstellar mystery.

“I’ve always liked making films about space,” he said. “It’s just something about them gives me perspective.”

As Gosling launched into a deep monologue about the beauty of Earth and the vastness of space, the camera suddenly focused on the pop star. “I’m sorry, why are we on Harry Styles?” he said.

Styles replied, “I don’t know, I’m just listening.”

Gosling, exasperated, then requested, “Well, could you listen less cool? Your coolness is becoming a bit of an issue. Anyway, back to the pale, blue dot.”

The camera person soon switched the shot from just Gosling to a split-screen of Styles and Gosling. “What’s going on? I’m just trying to understand why we’d be in a split screen,” Gosling complained. “Come on, guys, let’s get rid of the split screen.”

Next, the split screen switched back to just Styles. “Not like that! You know what I meant,” Gosling insisted. “Come on, what’s going on with camera two?”

That’s when the shot focused on a cameraman wearing an “I ❤️ Harry” shirt.

An obviously disheartened Gosling then old dancers dressed in leotards and alien heads, “We’re not gonna do the number. Harry Styles is here, and everything is different now that Harry Styles is here.”

The next part of the monologue featured Gosling attempting to sing “Sign of the Times” — a Styles song — which is featured in the Project Hail Mary trailer.

“Oh my god, it’s by Harry Styles. Now I gotta sing it in front of him? I love this for me.”

Eventually, an overlaid clip of Styles intensely listening to Gosling singing popped on the screen.

“I genuinely hate this,” Gosling said between verses. “Just, like, why would his face be next to mine?”

A completely overwhelmed Gosling concluded the song by belting, “I’m just Ken!” from Barbie.

Most of the SNL cast ultimately joined Gosling on stage, with Mikey Day making him break character by kissing him on the cheek.

“Wow, you guys all came to help me because I’m, like, your favorite host of all time? That’s so beautiful, Kenan.

Kenan Thompson then admitted, “Uh, no. We just came to get a better look at Harry.” The monologue ended with everyone on stage singing “Sign of the Times.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC