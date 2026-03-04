Chicago Crossover, Culinary Cup Competition, Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock,’ ‘Beauty’ and ‘Hijack’ Finales

An airborne crisis sparks the latest three-way crossover of NBC‘s “One Chicago” shows. Padma Lakshmi hosts the new cooking competition America’s Culinary Cup. Guy Ritchie imagines an origin story for Young Sherlock in a flashy caper set at Oxford University. Twists galore as Ryan Murphy‘s The Beauty and Apple TV‘s Hijack wrap their seasons.

Chicago Fire

The action begins, as it often does in a “One Chicago” three-way crossover, on the first responder drama, airing an hour earlier, when Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger plane goes silent midair. This emergency leads to a larger mystery and a medical crisis involving an expectant mother — cue the Chicago Med heroes at 9/8c — with the Intelligence Unit chasing down the culprit on Chicago P.D. (10/9c). As a bonus for fans, P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos reprise their roles of Jay Halstead (now undercover with the U.S. Army) and Hailey Upton (now with the FBI) as they join the dangerous hunt.

America’s Culinary Cup

Series Premiere

These top chefs already have bragging rights: six Michelin-starred masters, two James Beard Award winners, two Bocuse d’Or medalists, and 14 James Beard Award nominees. When 16 culinary whizzes face off in the first round of a new cooking competition hosted and executive-produced by Top Chef alum Padma Lakshmi, it’s anyone’s game. The payday is the biggest yet for a cooking contest: $1 million, so there’s no kidding around in the 90-minute premiere as the chefs prepare their best dish in one-on-one matchups. The losers then square off with their takes on such all-time classics as fried chicken, shrimp and grits, beef stroganoff, and clam chowder. Lakshmi judges alongside the renowned Wylie Dufresne and Michael Cimarusti, and in a climactic moment, holds her head in her hands when she’s the deciding vote: “I don’t like being in this position at all.” If you can’t stand the heat…

Young Sherlock

Series Premiere

Somewhere Basil Rathbone is out there frowning. And it’s unclear how Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would react to this irreverent reimagining of the iconic sleuth as a privileged scamp and borderline delinquent in Guy Ritchie’s flashy, frothy caper of an origin story. Hero Fiennes Tiffin is the cocky young Sherlock, relegated to being a porter at Oxford University, where he regularly upstages the staff and draws the admiring attention of future adversary Moriarty (Dónal Finn). Intrigue involving a Chinese princess (Zine Tseng) with martial arts skills draws the nascent detective into an international conspiracy in the eight-episode romp, which shares the breakneck pacing of Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr.

The Beauty

Season Finale

Ryan Murphy’s berserk body-horror thriller ends its first season with back-to-back episodes, depicting the viral — and we do mean viral — spread of the miracle Beauty drug, which soon infiltrates schools with alarming consequences. As for Agent Cooper (Evan Peters): He’s never looked younger. In fact, he doesn’t look old enough to vote. These side effects are crazy!

Hijack

Season Finale

The thriller’s second season reaches the literal end of the line in the climactic chapter, with the rigged train and its explosive cargo reaching the final destination in a “no man’s land” depot for a tense standoff and handoff. While Sam (Idris Elba) continues to negotiate on behalf of the remaining passengers, his wife Marsha (Christine Adams) is still on the run in the woods from the villains who are part of the conspiracy that put this hostage crisis into motion.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

  • Scrubs (8/7c, ABC): “I fly above all haters,” J.D. (Zach Braff) insists in the face of online “rate your doctor” reviews. But for how long? While he and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) clash in their new roles, Turk (Donald Faison) welcomes the hospital’s latest robotic accessory.
  • Survivor (8/7c, CBS): The tribe realigns after Kyle’s medical evacuation.
  • Body Bizarre (8/7c, TLC): A new season opens with the story of conjoined twins Erika and Eva, who undergo a 17-hour surgery to separate them.
  • Abbott Elementary (8:30/7:30c, ABC): When Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) classroom size increases again, she begs Ava (Janelle James) for a teacher’s aide. Be careful what you wish for. Elsewhere, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) thinks his visiting brother Caleb (Tyler Tomás Perez) would be the school’s perfect new gym teacher, but jumps to conclusions when Dominic (Luke Tennie) lets him in on a secret.
  • Flavortown Food Fight (9/8c, Food Network): Guy Fieri welcomes three master chefs to Flavortown to kick off a new cooking competition with up to $20,000 at stake.

