Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis — Says It’s ‘Treatable,’ Not ‘Curable’

What To Know Bruce Campbell announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with a treatable but not curable form of cancer.

He shared that he will be canceling several appearances and focusing on treatment.

On Monday, March 2, actor Bruce Campbell took to social media to share that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came as a shock to many of his fans, as he personally broke the news in a candid post.

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that — I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too,” said the post.

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take [a] back seat to treatment,” he continued. “My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie, Ernie & Emma, this fall.”

“There are several cons this summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand,” wrote the actor. “That’s about it. I’m not trying [to] enlist sympathy-or advice-Ijust want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).”

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b*tch, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon! Much love, Bruce Campbell.”

Campbell rose to cult icon status as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead, launching an iconic horror franchise that blended slapstick and gore to create comedy gold. He reprised the role in sequels and later in the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead, cementing his legacy as one of genre cinema’s most beloved leading men.

Beyond horror, Campbell has built a steady career as a character actor, popping up in everything from Bubba Ho-Tep to superhero fare like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In recent years, he has stepped further behind the camera as a producer on new Evil Dead installments while continuing to make convention appearances, voice acting in animated projects and video games, and developing new film and TV projects that lean into his signature mix of wit and genre savvy, including the upcoming season of Invincible.

Support for the actor was immediate, as friends, fans, and survivors flocked to social media to show their love, encouragement, and well-wishes during what is sure to be a difficult time.

“As a cancer survivor myself, keep in mind that attitude is everything. During my ‘journey,’ I only had cancer on treatment days. Otherwise, I just lived my life as per usual. Yes, it was an adjustment, but a doable one. I am in remission and have two more years to reach my 5 yr mark. I wish you all the best, and if you are still going to be there, I am greatly looking forward to seeing you at Scarefest in Kentucky,” wrote one fan.

“Remember, it has to live with you, not the other way around. Kick it into submission,” wrote another fan.

“[An] absolute king because while making sure to take care of yourself, you also took time to talk to your fans. You got this Bruce,” shared another.

And finally, one fan wrote: “Hail to the King, baby.”