‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $10,000 Prizes After Last-Minute Switcheroo

A The Price Is Right contestant made a last-minute decision that allowed them to win four prizes instead of one, and went home with a bounty worth over $10,000.

Emmanuel Galindo-Amador won the fourth item up for bid on February 25. It was a six-piece pickleball set. He bid $550 on the $616 set, so he got to come to the stage to play Race Game.

The way Race Game works is that a contestant is shown four items and four prices. They have to race against a 45-second clock and try to place the correct price on each item. They hit the buzzer when they think they are right. The screen will then show them how many they’ve gotten correct. If four lights up first, the game is over, and they’ve won all the prizes, but if it is any other number, they can try again until the clock runs out.

The good thing about this game is that even if they don’t get all four prizes, they walk away with whichever prize is correctly priced. That could be one, two, three, or four.

He had to place $749, $5,999, $1,500, and $2,195 on a Bluetooth jukebox, a laptop, a Gozney pizza oven, and an Inspire Treadmill.

Galindo-Amador started out with $749 on the laptop, $5,999 for the pizza oven, $2,195 for the treadmill, and $1,500 for the jukebox. He had 21 seconds left and pulled the lever. The game show contestant only had one price correct.

With encouragement from the audience, he switched the price of the treadmill and pizza oven. He then had two prices right.

Galindo-Amador only had 10 seconds left on the clock when he switched the jukebox and pizza oven prices. The clock timed out, but host Drew Carey still let him pull it. He had all four correct, meaning he took home four prizes worth $10,443.

Carey gave him a high-five and the contestant jumped up and down. “You got them all,” the host said. “That’s like 10 grand worth of stuff. That’s a lot of money, dude.”

Galindo-Amador tied with opponent, Aldo, during the Showcase Showdown, where they both spun a .95. They spun again and he spun a .55 while Aldo spun a .10, so Galindo-Amador advanced to the Showcase.

His Showcase entailed a Whirpool stainless kitchen, a 10-day trip to the Adventure to the Amazon, and five nights at the Club Quarters World Tread Center in New York City.

He bid $28,500 on the Showcase, which was actually worth $38,575, giving him a difference of $10,075. Aldo was only $6,699 away, so he won.