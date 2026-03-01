What To Know Kevin O’Leary arrived with over $20 million in jewels on Sunday’s (March 1) Actor Awards.

The Shark Tank star bought the Kobe Bryant card back in 2025.

It’s not uncommon for entertainers to drizzle themselves in expensive jewelry for the red carpet of a major awards show, but this one was still quite unexpected: Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary, who joined the show’s celebration of his film Marty Supreme, wore over $20 million worth of baubles at Sunday’s (March 1) Actor Awards.

O’Leary, the Shark Tank original who was among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his turn as Milton Rockwell in the film, rocked a Kobe Bryant card bejeweled in diamonds and proudly boasted its value on the red carpet.

“We brought Kobe back to L.A. That’s a one of one dual logo, man, signed with Jordan as well. It’s a $20 million card in 2.2 pounds of Tiffany white gold and 100 karats of Tiffany diamonds. I mean, we’re rockin’ it tonight, baby, that’s it,” he told TSN Sports on the red carpet.

O’Leary purchased the card, a 1-of-1 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autograph card featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, for $12.932 million in August 2025.

He told Fox Business of the purchase at the time, “The thing that’s amazing about the hobby is the relationship between a father or a mother and a daughter and a son, because if you look at collecting, everything you need to learn about entrepreneurship is baked into what happens when you start to collect cards: ‘Should I buy it? Will it go up in value? Should I sell it?’ These are the decisions that kids that are five and six years old are getting into. And as a result, we got multiple generations, particularly father-sons that have been forever. So, I was really intrigued. And I said, ‘If we go to buy a card, we’re going to buy it. There’s no maybe. We’re gonna buy it.’ And Shyne said, ‘This is the No. 1 card on Earth.’ A lot of it has to do with that gold patch logoman. It’s mesmerizing.”

He also contended that he had no interest in selling the card after acquiring it, saying, “What I do is build indexes. It’s a labor of love – it’s half art, half science. But what’s the emotional connection with the card? For me, with that card, it’s that gold logoman. It’s unique. It’s a piece unique.”

Indeed, it was certainly a unique statement piece when he donned it at the Actor Awards on Sunday night!