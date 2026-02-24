Ken Jennings Gets Snarky After Praising ‘Industry’ & Mocking ‘The Pitt’

Brittany Sims
Comments
(left) Kiernan Shipka in 'Industry,' Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (center), and Noah Wylie in 'The Pitt' (right)
HBO/Sony

Ken Jennings declared his love for the show Industry and got into a spat online after appearing to diss The Pitt. The Jeopardy! host shared his thoughts about the dramas on BlueSky.

On February 18, the game show legend wrote, “Nothing on tv is operating on Industry’s level right now. Nobody’s even close.”

Industry is an HBO show that follows the lives of a group of graduates who all compete for a full-time spot at one of London’s top investment banks. The series premiered in 2020 and currently has four seasons.

Jennings’ post caused numerous people to reply to him, telling him that they think The Pitt is better than Industry. “That’s only because The Pitt is so head-and-shoulders above everything else. If it were a little worse it might be on the level of Industry,” one BlueSky user said.

“Exactly this. C’mon Ken, The Pitt is far superior to Industry,” another replied.

Jennings simply said, “lol no.”

“Yeah, watched every episode of both and this is a big whiff,” the above user replied.

The host got snarky, replying, “Gutted to learn I have better taste than A Random Guy. Not sure how I come back from this.”

Nothing on tv is operating on Industry’s level right now. Nobody’s even close.

— Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 7:57 PM

“Bro… we are both random guys. So let’s cool it on the false sense of superiority,” the follower said.

The Pitt is also an HBO Max drama. The medical procedure follows the emergency department staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. They try to overcome the hardships of working a 15-hour work shift, along with staff shortages and underfunding.

Other followers agreed with the “random dude” that The Pitt is the best show on TV. However, some of Jennings’ fans agreed with him on Industry.

“Say it Ken!” one fan said.

“Amen!” another wrote.

Ken Jennings Looks Airbrushed in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ Poster
Related

Ken Jennings Looks Airbrushed in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ Poster

“Thank you for reminding me to watch the new season,” a third added.

“Ken never misses,” a BlueSky user commented.

Industry? You’re absolutely right. It’s on fire,” one last fan said.

Do you think Industry is the best show on TV right now? Or is that The Pitt? Or maybe another show completely? Let us know in the comments.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max

Industry, Season 4 Finale, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, HBO

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Industry

The Pitt

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RYAN SEACREST, LUKE BRYAN
1
‘American Idol’: Who Made It Through Night 1 of Hollywood Week?
Caterina Scorsone and Kate Walsh in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22
2
Ask Matt: CW Cops Out, Graying ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘NCIS’ & More
Robert Carradine
3
Robert Carradine Dies at 71: ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Costar Hilary Duff & More Pay Tribute
Ryan Coogler attends the 8th annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, 1993-2018, ph: Michael Lavine / TM and Copyright © Fox Network. All rights reserved./ Courtesy Everett Collection
4
Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order With Danielle Deadwyler to Star
Donald Trump
5
State of the Union, Colbert Goes Live, ‘Best Medicine’ and ‘Will Trent’ Mysteries, Taylor Tomlinson Stand-Up