Ken Jennings Gets Snarky After Praising ‘Industry’ & Mocking ‘The Pitt’

Ken Jennings declared his love for the show Industry and got into a spat online after appearing to diss The Pitt. The Jeopardy! host shared his thoughts about the dramas on BlueSky.

On February 18, the game show legend wrote, “Nothing on tv is operating on Industry’s level right now. Nobody’s even close.”

Industry is an HBO show that follows the lives of a group of graduates who all compete for a full-time spot at one of London’s top investment banks. The series premiered in 2020 and currently has four seasons.

Jennings’ post caused numerous people to reply to him, telling him that they think The Pitt is better than Industry. “That’s only because The Pitt is so head-and-shoulders above everything else. If it were a little worse it might be on the level of Industry,” one BlueSky user said.

“Exactly this. C’mon Ken, The Pitt is far superior to Industry,” another replied.

Jennings simply said, “lol no.”

“Yeah, watched every episode of both and this is a big whiff,” the above user replied.

The host got snarky, replying, “Gutted to learn I have better taste than A Random Guy. Not sure how I come back from this.”

“Bro… we are both random guys. So let’s cool it on the false sense of superiority,” the follower said.

The Pitt is also an HBO Max drama. The medical procedure follows the emergency department staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. They try to overcome the hardships of working a 15-hour work shift, along with staff shortages and underfunding.

Other followers agreed with the “random dude” that The Pitt is the best show on TV. However, some of Jennings’ fans agreed with him on Industry.

“Say it Ken!” one fan said.

“Amen!” another wrote.

“Thank you for reminding me to watch the new season,” a third added.

“Ken never misses,” a BlueSky user commented.

“Industry? You’re absolutely right. It’s on fire,” one last fan said.

