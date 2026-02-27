What To Know In the March 2 episode of CIA, “Fatal Defect,” Colin Glass and Bill Goodman work with a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Road trip! Well, not exactly. But new partners CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) are going to be spending an extended period of time together in a car in the Monday, March 2, episode of CIA. How’s that going to go? Well, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Fatal Defect,” CBS teases, “When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill head upstate to track. To find this smuggler, they must enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect.” Our clip shows Colin and Bill with that foreign intelligence officer, Mona Azar, played by Melinda Michael.

As Colin drives with Mona in the backseat, she notices Bill rubbing at his shoulder. “You’re so tense. If you can uncuff me, I can give you a shoulder rub,” she offers. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t take her up on that. “You touch me, I’m adding assault to the double homicide charge,” he warns.

“Relax, I’m on your side now,” she promises, but he doesn’t buy it, given the men she killed who were on her side before. “Spy craft isn’t the religion. It’s a game. I played for my team. You caught me. Now I switched jerseys and play for yours,” she explains. “Beats spending their life in prison.”

That’s when Colin chimes in with, “Or worse — Plattsburgh.”

Mona assesses Bill, suggesting, “I bet you spent your whole life being a good boy following the rules. That’s why you’re so angry.” Colin agrees, then notices that they’re being followed and tells his partner to get ready to engage. Watch the full sneak peek above to see what happens during the ensuing shootout.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS