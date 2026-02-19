Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump After ‘Rock Bottom’ Approval Numbers

What To Know Stephen Colbert mocked President Trump’s plummeting approval ratings, highlighting the latest poll results.

Colbert referencied multiple polls and joked about Trump’s fictional Yelp and Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The monologue also made fun of Kid Rock and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bizarre workout video.

Stephen Colbert hammered President Donald Trump‘s cratering approval ratings on Wednesday’s (February 18) episode of The Late Show.

During his opening monologue, the late-night host touched on the latest numbers from an Economist/YouGov poll, which included 47% of Americans who say Trump is racist.

“Not a good sign that it seems reasonable to include that question in the poll,” Colbert quipped. “It’s like if a wedding menu said, ‘Chicken, Fish, or Do You Think Donald Trump Is A Racist?'”

He went on to highlight other numbers from the report, including 49% of people saying Trump is “corrupt,” 46% saying he’s “cruel,” and 50% saying he’s “dangerous.”

“Unfortunately, the other 50% say that ladies love a bad boy,” Colbert joked before teasing the women in his audience over whether that’s a true statement. “You haven’t seen how bad I can be,” he added.

“Trump is at rock bottom with the majority of Americans in surveys from Marist, Quinnipiac, and AP-NORC,” the comedian continued. “Not to mention, he’s got one star on Yelp, 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a frowny face outside the men’s bathroom at LaGuardia.”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s monologue, Colbert skewered Kid Rock and Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s workout video. “This raises a lot of questions,” the host said after playing a clip from the fitness vid. “Mainly, why does this make you feel like you dropped acid at a Cracker Barrel and then made a PowerPoint presentation?”

Colbert called the video “pure cinema,” saying the pair “really captured the feeling of when nobody can babysit you but Pepop, and when mom gets home, you’re crying because he called you a ‘wuss’ and made you shoot a gun at the neighbor’s lawn gnome.”

After showing a clip of Kid Rock and RFK Jr. working out in jeans in a sauna, an incredulous Colbert said, “That is madness! Working out in tight jeans in a sauna is not what saunas are for. Saunas are for accidentally seeing your dad’s friend’s penis and then never getting it out of your head for the rest of your life!”

In another clip, RFK Jr takes an ice bath while still wearing his jeans. “What is the deal with those jeans?” Colbert asked. “Why won’t he wear shorts? Is he one of those action figures where his jeans are his legs? You can change the shirt, but you can’t change the pants?”

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.