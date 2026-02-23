Zachery Ty Bryan Sentenced to Over A Year in Jail for DUI

What To Know Former Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in jail after pleading guilty to a 2024 DUI charge.

Bryan has faced a series of legal issues in recent years, including multiple arrests for domestic violence, assault, robbery, and probation violations.

Warning: The following post contains discussions of domestic abuse.

One-time Home Improvement star and former teen heartthrob Zachery Ty Bryan, who once graced living rooms across America as Brad Taylor on the hit ABC sitcom, is now facing 16 months of jail time stemming from a 2024 DUI arrest. TMZ first reported the news.

The former actor was rearraigned on Monday morning, February 23, after he pled guilty to driving under the influence and admitted to an enhancement for driving with a BAC of 0.15% or higher — nearly double the legal limit of .08. According to the publication, the judge denied probation and Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in county jail with credit for 57 days served.

Bryan has faced mounting legal troubles in recent years stemming from numerous allegations of misconduct. In October 2020, following an argument with his partner, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, he was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a police report, according to the Associated Press. He pled guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanor charges and received seven days in jail and 36 months of probation.

Following the 2020 charges, The Hollywood Reporter detailed allegations that Bryan was involved in a scheme tied to an agriculture technology startup. According to several sources cited in the report, he allegedly took individual investments ranging from $5k to $25k, totaling nearly $50,000, under what was described as “fraudulent circumstances.”

In 2023, he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment. In 2024, Bryan was arrested twice — first in February and then in October — on DUI charges.

In January 2025, he was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to a People’s coverage of the police report, he allegedly “choked” Cartwright and “punched her in the face multiple times.”

And on November 29, police arrested the former child actor in Eugene, Oregon, for allegedly violating his probation from a domestic violence conviction, according to jail records, per People.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.