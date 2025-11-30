What To Know Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role on Home Improvement, was arrested for allegedly violating probation from a previous domestic violence conviction.

His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and faces multiple charges.

Bryan has been arrested six times in the past five years.

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested alongside his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in his latest run-in with the law.

On Saturday, November 29, police arrested the former child actor, 44, in Eugene, Oregon, for allegedly violating his probation from a domestic violence conviction, according to jail records, per People. Bryan is being held without bail at Lane County Jail; his scheduled release date is December 3.

Bryan was in the middle of serving a three-year probation from 2023 that expires in October 2026. The incident marked Bryan’s sixth arrest in five years.

Meanwhile, Cartwright was booked into the same jail and faces five charges. They include: one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering, and one count of attempted first-degree assault. She was still in custody as of writing, with an arraignment set for Monday, December 1, TMZ reported.

Bryan was most recently arrested in January on charges of second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to a police report, he allegedly “choked” Cartwright and “punched her in the face multiple times.” Other individuals were allegedly involved who were “inside the home during the incident.”

In 2024, Bryan was arrested twice — first in February and then in October — on DUI charges. In 2023, he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment. Bryan was also arrested in 2020 for allegedly strangling Cartwright, then his girlfriend in Oregon. He pled guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanor charges, receiving 7 days in jail and 36 months of probation.

Cartwright and Bryan share three children: a daughter, Kennedy, and twins, Parker and Sequoia. Additionally, he shares four kids with his ex-wife, Carly Matros: twin daughters, Taylor and Gemma; a daughter, Jordana; and a son, Pierce.

In Home Improvement, Bryan played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim (Tim Allen) and Jill Taylor (Patricia Richardson). His two younger brothers, Randy and Mark, were played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, respectively. The sitcom aired for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999.

Home Improvement, streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+