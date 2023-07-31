‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again on Domestic Violence Charges

Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Brad Taylor on the hit 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, has been arrested for a second time on domestic violence charges, according to reports.

As first reported by TMZ, Bryan was arrested on Friday, July 28, in Eugene, Oregon, for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. This act is used when someone is accused of attacking somebody else who’d previously been granted a restraining order in relation to domestic violence.

In 2020, Bryan was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interference with making a police report in Oregon. The felony strangulation charge was later dropped, and the actor pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years probation and was required to attend a batterer-intervention program.

According to TMZ, an anonymous police source said they received a call for a reported physical dispute between a male and female at a Eugene residence on Friday. Bryan was not present at the scene when police arrived, but he was later tracked down and escorted to jail. He remained in custody as of late Sunday afternoon.

There are no further details regarding the arrest at this time. It’s also not known if the woman involved is the same person involved in the 2020 charges.

Bryan is most recognized for playing eldest son Brad Taylor alongside Tim Allen in Home Improvement. His other television credits included Boston Public, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Center of the Universe.

Allen spoke about his former co-star’s troubles last month in a feature for The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know what’s going on with him,” Allen said. “Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process.”

“At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control,” the Toy Story actor added. “I don’t know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don’t know.”