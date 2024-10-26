Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for DUI in ‘Home Improvement’ Star’s Latest Legal Issue

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for driving under the influence in Oklahoma on Friday, October 25, in the latest legal issue for the Home Improvement alum.

Oklahoma police found Bryan sleeping in the back seat of a car around 6:47 a.m. Friday, according to arrest documents cited by TMZ. After a short conversation, the police let Bryan go but then observed him driving and pulled him over. Bryan told an officer during that traffic stop that he was intoxicated. After failing field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI and driving without a license and booked into the Custer County Jail, TMZ adds.

Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement in the 1990s, has had several brushes with the law recently. In February 2021, the actor pleaded guilty to menacing and assault in the fourth degree after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend in Oregon the prior October and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a batterers intervention program, according to TMZ.

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested for felony assault after a report of a dispute between a male and a female in Oregon, and he reportedly pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree in October 2023 and sentenced to seven days in jail, the site reports.

And after a DUI arrest in California in February of this year, Bryan was charged in March with a felony count of driving under the influence with three or more priors within the last decade, per TMZ.

Bryan opened up about his alcohol consumption in an interview last year with The Hollywood Reporter, which also reported that four sources alleged Bryan stole money from them through a fraudulent scheme related to an agriculture-technology startup.

“I definitely have an issue with drinking,” Bryan told the publication. “I started drinking when I was 14. Back then, I was going to nightclubs, and they would just let me in because I was the kid from Home Improvement. [But now] I try to stay away from it. I’ve just kind of disengaged. I’ve got my routine, I’m not going out and getting lit, and that takes away a lot of problems.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.