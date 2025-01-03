‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence Again

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Wednesday, January 1, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This is his third arrest for alleged domestic violence and his second arrest in three months.

Bryan was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence, TMZ reports, and he was booked in a Horry County, South Carolina, jail on Thursday, January 2, where he reportedly still remains as of Friday, January 3. His bail is set at $10,000. Under South Carolina Code §16-25-20, to be charged with second-degree domestic violence “the defendant must have caused moderate bodily injury or could have reasonably caused moderate bodily injury to a household member,” per Snell Law. Second-degree domestic violence is typically a misdemeanor in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach law enforcement told TMZ that they were called to a residence for an alleged domestic issue on January 1. It was at the residence that they determined Bryan had gotten into a physical fight. In his mugshot obtained by TMZ, Bryan had cuts on his lips, chin, and cheek, as well as a red mark on his forehead.

This marks the Home Improvement star’s third arrest on domestic violence charges since 2020. The previous two arrests occurred in 2020 and 2023 in Oregon. He was also arrested twice on DUI charges in 2024, once in February in California and again in October in Oklahoma.

In the 2020 incident allegedly involving his then girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, Bryan was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interference with making a police report in Oregon. The felony strangulation charge was dropped, and Bryan pled guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced to 36 months probation and had to take part in a batterer-intervention program.

Bryan and Cartwright got engaged in November 2021 and share three children. His 2023 arrest was for fourth-degree felony assault and third-degree robbery and misdemeanor harassment, per People. He was sentenced to seven days in jail after pleading guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree.

Bryan got famous for playing one of the Taylor kids, Brad, in ABC‘s Home Improvement. It ran for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 and starred Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.