‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Argues With Contestant Who Lost Car In Bonus Round Puzzle

Things got heated on Wheel of Fortune! Host Ryan Seacrest argued with the contestant who made it to the Bonus Round. The contestant lost a car, but not before Seacrest asked him why he would guess what he did.

Isaiah Tuck, from Cool Ridge, West Virginia, played against Lena Lilly, from Waxahachie, Texas, and Rachael Stark, from St. Louis, Missouri, on February 18. Tuck calls himself a “Filipino hillbilly” and is a game warden. He has the life motto, “Good Luck Tuck,” because even if bad stuff happens to him, they always wind up working out for him.

Tuck solved the first toss-up for $1,000. Lilly, a middle and high school volleyball, baseball, and track coach, put $2,000 in her bank when she solved the second one.

With only one letter left to solve in the “Same Letter” puzzle, Lilly guessed “Ball, Basket, Backboard” for $1,700, giving her a total of $3,700. After Bankrupts and incorrect letter guesses, Tuck eventually solved “Wake Up and Smell the Coffee” for a total of $4,550.

Tuck took even more of a lead when he solved the Prize Puzzle — “Lucky Four Leaf Clover” — for a trip to Ireland and a total of $15,606. All three game show contestants solved one Triple Toss-up each. This put Stark, an Army National Guard captain, reserve police officer, and research associate, on the board with $2,000.

The newlywed put even more money in her bank when she solved the final puzzle — “Pulled a Prank” — for $6,000. This gave her a final total of $8,000.

Lilly left with $5,700. Tuck was the night’s winner with $17,606. He chose “In the Kitchen” for his Bonus Round category.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R, S, T, L, N, and E,” Tuck chose “B, D, W, and O” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “BR_ND-NEW _ _ _ _ER.”

The puzzle was revealed to be “Brand-New Juicer.” “Juicer? Who’s got a juicer?” Tuck asked.

“Who’s got a washer in their kitchen?” Ryan Seacrest clapped back.

“I don’t know. It could be a dishwasher,” the contestant replied.

“Yeah. Alright,” the host said. “Let’s not argue about it.”

The Jeep Wrangler was in the envelope. Tuck left with $17,606.

At the end of the show, Seacrest stood with his cohost Vanna White. “I thought it was funny when Isaiah said, ‘Who has a juicer?’ We’re in LA. Everyone has a juicer,” he said, which made the audience laugh.

The host asked who had a juicer there, and everyone in the audience, the hosts, and the crew raised their hands. “See?” Seacrest said as he shrugged.