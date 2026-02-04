‘Muppet Show’ Raises the Curtain, ‘Shifting Gears’ Finale, an ‘Abbott’ Valentine, Animal Parents and Talking Dogs on PBS

Disney / Mitch Haaseth

The Muppet Show

Special 9/8c

It’s time to light the footlights once more as Kermit and the Muppet gang reignite the classic Muppet Show, celebrating its 50th anniversary since taking the world by storm in syndication in 1976. The backstage chaos is as frenetic as ever as Kermit frets over what acts to cut while leading the colorful troupe through a one-night-only (for now) comeback. Sabrina Carpenter is the special guest, with cameos by The Studio‘s Seth Rogen (an executive producer) and Saturday Night Live legend Maya Rudolph. Highlights include Carpenter’s dueling-diva shtick with Miss Piggy, who threatens a copyright infringement suit over her trademark look. Is there any doubt that the silly slapstick and musical merriment will leave us wanting more?

Disney/Raymond Liu

Shifting Gears

Season Finale 8/7c

A busy night on ABC includes the Season 2 finale of Tim Allen’s latest family sitcom, which finds the widowed Matt reluctantly reentering the dating game after his breakup with Eve (Jenna Elfman), who may be out of sight but is not out of mind. His daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) is trapped in her own romantic triangle, sorting out her feelings for single-dad dreamboat Andy (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jesse Williams), whom she describes as “Bridgerton meets Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid,” and her closest friend Gabe (Seann William Scott). Guest stars include The Office alum Angela Kinsey and baseball star Mookie Betts as himself.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

With Valentine’s Day approaching, and Candygrams flying among the student body, teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) consider taking a major step in their relationship, though as usual they’re not exactly on the same page about how to proceed. Their thunder is stolen this week by a subplot involving Ava (Janelle James) and her IT beau O’Shon (Matthew Law), who’s unsettled by the lavish gifts her many admirers and exes bestow upon the flamboyant and unprincipled principal.

Aaron Sandhu & Silverback Films / PBS

Nature

8/7c

There’s no one we’d rather lead us into the wilderness from our living rooms than the legendary Sir David Attenborough, now 99. He provides the narration for Parenthood, a five-part docuseries that travels over six continents and five years to capture the behaviors of animals caring for and protecting their offspring on land, sea, and sky. The opener focuses on the planet’s “Grasslands,” including wild dogs in Zambezi trying to rein in a pack of restless teens and a pregnant langur monkey learning the ropes by babysitting.

PBS

NOVA

9/8c

Are our conversations with man’s (and woman’s) best friend one-sided, or are dogs actually capable of talking back? In a fascinating installment titled “Can Dogs Talk?”, Nova explores the science of canine cognition in the largest animal communication study ever conducted. The catalyst: so-called “button dogs” who press buttons emitting sounds that approximate human speech. Are they actually expressing what they’re thinking, or are they just following their training? Scientists draw conclusions from millions of button presses involving thousands of dogs. If only Lassie had known about this every time little Timmy fell in the well!

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: