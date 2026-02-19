‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Horrified by RFK Jr. & Kid Rock’s Workout Video

What To Know The Morning Joe hosts reacted with shock and humor to a viral workout video featuring RFK Jr. and Kid Rock.

Hosts criticized RFK Jr.’s choice to wear jeans during a cold plunge and referenced his previous controversial swim in polluted Rock Creek.

RFK Jr. has faced criticism as the Secretary of Health and Human Services for his anti-vaccine stance and for promoting a new food pyramid.

The hosts of MS Now’s Morning Joe were left stunned by a new video released by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock.

In a Tuesday, February 17, Instagram video, the Secretary of Health and Human Services paired up for an intense workout. “I’ve teamed up with @kidrock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” RFK Jr. captioned the clip.

In the video, the pair worked out in Rock’s home gym, which included riding an air bike and doing push-ups in a sauna. RFK Jr. also took a cold plunge in nothing but a pair of jeans before sharing a glass of whole milk with Rock in a hot tub.

The video prompted strong reactions from the Morning Joe hosts on Wednesday, February 18. “Um… I can’t unsee this,” Mika Brzezinski stated, while Joe Scarborough joked, “Vladimir Putin has met his match.”

Willie Geist, meanwhile, couldn’t get over RFK Jr.’s choice of clothing or the workout. “Can we start with the jeans? What is it with RFK Jr. wearing jeans in water?” he stated before recalling how RFK Jr. previously swam in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek, which is known for having high amounts of fecal bacteria, back in May 2025.

“Remember, he went swimming at Rock Creek Park, and now, he’s taking a cold plunge in a hot tub with Kid Rock in a pair of wranglers? What’s going on?” Geist quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morning Joe (@morningjoe)

Scarborough chimed in, adding, “First, he’s sitting in feces, in water, in the park, and now, an ice bath. I’ve done ice baths — look at this. This is Vladimir Putin’s, like, winter retreat. But again, the wranglers and a cold plunge… come on! … There are no words to express just the lunkheads in this administration. It’s just unbelievable.”

During the segment, Brzezinski was seen wiping her eyes with a tissue as her colleagues discussed the workout video. “Just the need to take off the shirt constantly by RFK, the need to show himself naked, the desperate need to display himself. What is that fulfilling?” she remarked. “Then Kid Rock, I’m stuck on his lyrics. That statutory thing, I mean, it’s the whole — they’re a mess.”

Brzezinski jokingly declared that the video should be “against the law,” noting, “That’s all I’m gonna say. No thank you.”

Scarborough wrapped up the discussion by stating, “That should be statutory. That is setting up shop for all the wrong reasons right there.”

RFK Jr. has faced criticism in his role as Secretary of Health and Human Services for promoting anti-vaccine rhetoric and for debuting a new food pyramid that prioritizes meat and dairy over fruits and whole grains.

Morning Joe, Weekdays, 6 a.m./5c, MS NOW