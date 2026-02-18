Peter Krause to Star in NBC Drama ‘Protection’

What To Know Peter Krause will star as Mike Thornhill in NBC’s new drama pilot “Protection.”

The series centers on a former Secret Service agent turned Assistant Director of Intelligence.

Peter Krause has found a new calling after 9-1-1, as the actor is set to star in the NBC drama Protection.

The Emmy-nominated actor has been cast as Mike Thornhill in the upcoming NBC pilot. Krause will portray a former Secret Service agent who has become Assistant Director of Intelligence. A lifelong government man with working-class roots, Mike is described as “a career blue-collar government worker who doesn’t want his job to end. He’s been the life of the party forever, and that attitude has come at a cost.”

The logline for the pilot is as follows: “When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin. Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

The role marks a return for Krause to NBC, where he starred as Adam Braverman on the acclaimed family drama Parenthood, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. Earlier in his career, he led the cult-favorite ABC dramedy Sports Night, which aired from 1998 to 2000 and helped establish him as a standout television presence. Krause later headlined HBO’s groundbreaking funeral drama Six Feet Under from 2001 to 2005, earning multiple Emmy nominations in the role of Nate Fisher, and returned to network television with ABC’s hit first responder drama 9-1-1, where he starred as Captain Bobby Nash from 2018 to 2024.

Krause left 9-1-1 after Season 8 when the 118 crew responded to a call at a laboratory, where several members were exposed to a deadly virus. Krause’s Bobby heroically sacrificed himself, allowing the virus to die with him.