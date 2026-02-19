Joe Scarborough Rips Into GOP Over Lack of Consequences in Epstein Files

What To Know Joe Scarborough criticized the GOP on Morning Joe for failing to hold high-profile Republicans accountable in connection with the Epstein files.

He contrasted the U.S. response with that of other countries, highlighting the arrest of former prince Andrew in the U.K.

Scarborough accused Republican leaders of hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy.

MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough was incensed on Thursday’s (February 19) edition of Morning Joe over the continued lack of consequences for high-profile Americans named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Scarborough’s fiery tirade followed news that King Charles’ brother, the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had been arrested in the U.K. for alleged misconduct in public office, stemming from a probe into the Epstein files.

After highlighting how other countries are holding individuals mentioned in the files to account, the morning news anchor blasted the GOP for its inaction in the U.S., particularly when it comes to Republicans named in the documents.

“They’re protecting Republicans,” Scarborough said, per Mediaite. “And so again, if you did something horrific or if you were extraordinarily close to Jeffrey Epstein, if you got caught lying time and time again about your relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, if you’re a Republican, this same party that talked about getting to the bottom of the Epstein files… Now, if you’re a Republican, you’re off the hook!”

He went on to blast House Oversight Chair James Comer and other members of the GOP for not even bothering to show up for the deposition of billionaire Les Wexner, a primary client of Epstein. “That tells you how hypocritical and how morally bankrupt on this Epstein issue they are,” Scarborough added.

Scarborough then pointed to how, across the world, “moral gravity still holds in government,” referring to the arrest of the former prince. “You know, [Vice President] JD Vance, always looking down the end of his little nose at Europe. Well, at least they have shame in Europe if somebody was hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein, there are consequences. No consequences here!”

“This is your own base you’re screwing!” he continued. “This is your own base that you’re saying, ‘Hey, don’t trust anything we Republicans say’ – you’re doing that to yourself. And all the money and all the campaign stops by the president, all of that? That doesn’t help. That actually makes things worse for you, because you’re covering up for people who consorted with Jeffrey Epstein.”

You can watch a clip of Scarborough’s rant at this link.